×

Hollywood Celebrates ‘Parasite’s’ Best Picture Oscar: ‘Massive! Historic! Landmark!’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bong Joon-Ho ? Director and Best Picture - Parasite92nd Annual Academy Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Bong Joon Ho’s acclaimed South Korean thriller “Parasite” became the first foreign-language film to win best picture at the Oscars, and the historic win had Hollywood heavyweights like Ava DuVernay, Sandra Oh and Priyanka Chopra cheering.

“MASSIVE! HISTORIC! LANDMARK! PARASITE! The world is big and it is beautiful and films from everywhere deserve to be on that stage winning @TheAcademy’s highest honor,” DuVernay wrote on Twitter. “This is wonderful and right. #Oscars.”

Heading into the 92nd Academy Awards, “1917” was widely expected to win the night’s top plaudit, while Sam Mendes was the odds-on favorite to take home the best director prize after winning precursor awards. Instead, “Parasite” pulled off a stunning sweep, winning best director for Bong, as well as trophies for international feature and original screenplay.

Even Bong appeared surprised by his wins. “It’s really f—ing crazy,” he told press backstage.

“Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu also sang the praises of Bong and cast. “Director Bong did it!! The whole insanely talented cast did it!! South Korea did it,” Chu said. “History made. Heading out to celebrate all night!!!”

Popular on Variety

Josh and Benny Safdie cheered, “Hits from the Bong,” while Sandra Oh wrote, “So so proud to be Korean.”

Read more reactions below:

More Film

  • Bong Joon-Ho ? Director and Best

    Hollywood Celebrates 'Parasite's' Best Picture Oscar: 'Massive! Historic! Landmark!'

    Bong Joon Ho’s acclaimed South Korean thriller “Parasite” became the first foreign-language film to win best picture at the Oscars, and the historic win had Hollywood heavyweights like Ava DuVernay, Sandra Oh and Priyanka Chopra cheering. “MASSIVE! HISTORIC! LANDMARK! PARASITE! The world is big and it is beautiful and films from everywhere deserve to be [...]

  • Roger Deakins 1917 Movie Cinematography

    '1917' Cinematographer Roger Deakins Wins His Second Oscar in Three Years

    Roger Deakins has won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography for “1917” — his second Oscar in three years following his first Academy Award for “Blade Runner 2049.” The 70-year-old Deakins had been favored for the trophy for his widely praised shooting of Sam Mendes’ World War I epic in what appeared to be a [...]

  • Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) has

    Oscars: 'The Irishman' Strikes Out as Netflix Nets Two Wins

    Netflix’s “The Irishman” struck out at the Oscars on Sunday night, despite its 10 nominations. Martin Scorsese’s sprawling three-and-a-half-hour look at a gangster’s life received 10 Academy Award nominations on Jan. 13 and came away empty-handed. “The Irishman” has now joined five titles that amount to the Oscar snubs hall of fame that hit double [...]

  • Brad Pitt - Supporting Actor -

    Brad Pitt Credits 'Funny Friends' Like David Fincher for Help With Awards Speeches

    One of the highlights of this year’s awards season has been Brad Pitt’s acceptance speeches for his performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” At the Golden Globes, Pitt told co-star Leonardo DiCaprio (and star of “Titanic”), “I would’ve shared the raft.” At the SAG awards, Pitt quipped that he’d put his win on [...]

  • Oscars Snubs and Surprises 2020

    Oscars: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Just as the 92nd annual Academy Awards were starting to feel utterly predictable, Bong Joon Ho was announced as best director over perceived front-runner Sam Mendes. A few minutes later, “Parasite” made history by becoming the first foreign-language film to ever win best picture. It not only defied expectation, it triumphed after the PGA Award [...]

  • Brad Pitt

    Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List

    In a stunning upset, Bong Joon Ho’s black comedy “Parasite” almost swept the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night, making history along the way. “Parasite” became the first foreign-language film to win best picture. Its victories in the international feature film, director and original screenplay categories were also a first for a South Korean movie. The [...]

  • Renee Zellweger - Lead Actress -

    Renée Zellweger Celebrates the Legacy of Judy Garland in Oscar Speech

    Renée Zellweger won best actress at the 92nd Academy Awards for her portrayal of Hollywood icon Judy Garland in “Judy.” The actress took the stage celebrating heroes, and her hero Garland. “This past year of conversations celebrating Judy Garland across generations and across cultures has been a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad