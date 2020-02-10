Hollywood Celebrates ‘Parasite’s’ Best Picture Oscar: ‘Massive! Historic! Landmark!’

Bong Joon Ho’s acclaimed South Korean thriller “Parasite” became the first foreign-language film to win best picture at the Oscars, and the historic win had Hollywood heavyweights like Ava DuVernay, Sandra Oh and Priyanka Chopra cheering.

“MASSIVE! HISTORIC! LANDMARK! PARASITE! The world is big and it is beautiful and films from everywhere deserve to be on that stage winning @TheAcademy’s highest honor,” DuVernay wrote on Twitter. “This is wonderful and right. #Oscars.”

Heading into the 92nd Academy Awards, “1917” was widely expected to win the night’s top plaudit, while Sam Mendes was the odds-on favorite to take home the best director prize after winning precursor awards. Instead, “Parasite” pulled off a stunning sweep, winning best director for Bong, as well as trophies for international feature and original screenplay.

Even Bong appeared surprised by his wins. “It’s really f—ing crazy,” he told press backstage.

“Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu also sang the praises of Bong and cast. “Director Bong did it!! The whole insanely talented cast did it!! South Korea did it,” Chu said. “History made. Heading out to celebrate all night!!!”

Josh and Benny Safdie cheered, “Hits from the Bong,” while Sandra Oh wrote, “So so proud to be Korean.”

Read more reactions below:

