×

‘Parasite’ Enjoys Record Box Office Boost After Oscar Wins

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Parasite Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neon

Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” is reaping box office riches after its groundbreaking Oscar best picture win.

The twisted South Korean thriller collected $5.5 million over the weekend, an exceptional 234% increase in ticket sales and the biggest post-Oscar boost for a best picture winner in the past decade.

In the seven days since the Academy Awards on Feb. 9, “Parasite” has brought in $8.8 million, representing 20% of its domestic tally. To date, “Parasite” has made $44 million in the U.S., a massive result for a foreign language film. It became a breakout success overseas, where it has earned $131 million for a global bounty of $175 million.

“Parasite” became the first non-English film in history to take home the Academy Award for best picture. It also won for original screenplay, director and international feature. “Parasite” was nominated for six Oscars in total.

Though it has been available on home entertainment since January, “Parasite” expanded to 2,001 theaters after it became the toast of awards season. That marks the widest release for a foreign language film since 2004’s “Kung Fu Hustle” played in 2,503 venues.

Best picture winners are often able to leverage Oscar triumphs for box office glory. Last year’s winner “Green Book” saw a 121% increase in revenue the weekend after its victory, the biggest post-Oscar bump at the time. The road trip drama with Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen ended its theatrical run with $85 million from venues in North America and $329 million globally. “Moonlight,” “The Artist,” “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Million Dollar Baby” are other recent Oscar best picture winners that had subsequent lifts in ticket sales.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Parasite Movie

    'Parasite' Enjoys Record Box Office Boost After Oscar Wins

    Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” is reaping box office riches after its groundbreaking Oscar best picture win. The twisted South Korean thriller collected $5.5 million over the weekend, an exceptional 234% increase in ticket sales and the biggest post-Oscar boost for a best picture winner in the past decade. In the seven days since the Academy [...]

  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa

    Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Actor in Disney's 'Queen of Katwe,' Dies at 15

    Nikita Pearl Waligwa, an actor who appeared in Disney’s biographical drama “Queen of Katwe,” has died, according to BBC and the Ugandan newspaper Daily Monitor. She was 15. Waligwa had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016 and seemed to recover a year later. However, in 2019, another tumor was found. “Queen of Katwe” [...]

  • James Marsden and Sonic (Ben Schwartz)

    'Sonic the Hedgehog' Dominates Box Office With Mighty $57 Million Debut

    Paramount’s family film “Sonic the Hedgehog” ignited over Presidents Day weekend with $57 million in North America and $100 million globally, the biggest showing ever for a video game adaptation. “Sonic” is expected to earn $68 million to $70 million through Monday, one of the best results for the holiday weekend. The better-than-expected start is [...]

  • Shaun the sheep

    How '80s Sci-Fi Films Inspired 'Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon'

    Shaun, everyone’s favorite sheep, is back, and this time he’s facing aliens and robots in “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.” Directors Will Becher and Richard Phelan teamed together on this film for their first full-length collaboration. While the two have been working at Aardman Studios, Phelan’s background was as a story artist and Becher’s [...]

  • Sonic (Ben Schwartz) in SONIC THE

    Box Office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Speeding to $65 Million Opening Weekend

    “Sonic the Hedgehog” is speeding to a $65 million opening at the North American box office this President’s Day weekend, according to estimates. Paramount’s action-adventure, based on the Sega video game character, had been pegged to generate $40-45 million prior to its launch. Should estimates hold, it could break the $54 million record set last [...]

  • China Trade War Illustration Variety

    IFTA Says U.S. Should Punish China for Cheating on Film Trade Deal

    The Independent Film & Television Alliance has filed a complaint to the U.S. Trade Representative, calling for the U.S. government to keep China on its Priority Watch List and to monitor China under Section 306 of the Trade Act. The IFTA lobby group, which represents American and international independent film companies, argues that China is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad