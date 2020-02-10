×

Oscar Winner 'Parasite' Scores Stellar Debut at British Box Office

Leo Barraclough

Parasite
As South Korea celebrated the Oscar success of Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” the film’s producers had further reason to celebrate following a stellar theatrical release in the U.K. over the weekend, pushing its wordwide cume to new heights.

According to figures from Comscore, the tragicomedy about social inequality in modern Korea scored £1.4 million ($1.81 million) for its opening weekend, including previews, in the U.K. and Ireland, where Studiocanal is the distributor. The film, which contains scenes of bloody violence, is rated 15 in the U.K.

It has received rave reviews from U.K. critics as elsewhere. Mark Kermode at the Observer said: “‘Parasite’ really is the kind of remarkable experience that makes modern movie-going such a joy.” Danny Leigh at the Finanical Times described it as “a spectacular epic and tightly wound chamber piece, chicly sophisticated, brutal as a hammer.”

The pic, which follows a family of grifters as they worm their way into an upper-class family’s perfect world, recorded the world’s ninth highest weekend box office at $4.66 million.

This takes its worldwide gross to $175 million, a phenomenal figure for an independently produced foreign-language film. Its U.S. theatrical cume, through Neon, stands at $35.4 million, while its international total is at $140 million.

The total covers the pic’s release in 38 territories, so it will climb still higher as more distributors report their figures.

“Parasite” received Oscars on Sunday for best picture, directing, international feature film, and original screenplay.

