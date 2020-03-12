×

Paramount's 'The Lovebirds' Delayed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Rebecca Rubin

The Lovebirds
Paramount has postponed its theatrical release date for “The Lovebirds,” a romantic comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae that was scheduled to hit theaters April 3. The studio, which has not set a new release date, made the move in response to the global impact of coronavirus.

The studio also pulled “Blue Story,” a crime drama that was expected to have a limited release in theaters March 20. Neither films have been rescheduled.

Numerous high-profile movies have shifted their release dates as coronavirus has officially become a pandemic. Paramount also delayed the release for “A Quiet Place Part II,” while MGM pushed James Bond entry “No Time to Die” from April to November.

More to come…

 

