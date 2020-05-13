‘New Mutants’ Set to Release in August

Disney added “The New Mutants” back to its release calendar, setting the superhero adventure to debut in theaters on Aug. 8, 2020.

The studio also moved “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” an animated film from 20th Century, back a few months from Feb. 26, 2021 to April 23, 2021. An untitled 20th Century title previously set for that date has been removed from Disney’s schedule.

For now, it’s uncertain if movie theaters will be fully operational in cities like Manhattan and Los Angeles by the time “The New Mutants” is expected to grace multiplexes. Cinemas in areas like Texas and Georgia, which have been less impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, have slowly started to reopen. But if major moviegoing markets aren’t up and running, studios might continue to move around release dates.

Disney took “The New Mutants” — starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton — off its schedule in March, when cinemas first started to shutter. The film, which Disney inherited from Fox, has been delayed numerous times since it was originally intended to release in 2018.

“The New Mutants,” billed as a horror film set in the comic-book world, follows five young mutants trapped in a secret facility against their will.

After movie theaters across the country closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney reshuffled the release dates for most of its upcoming movies, including “Mulan” (now set for July 24), “Black Widow” (Nov. 7) and “The Eternals” (Feb. 12, 2021).