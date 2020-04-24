‘Mission: Impossible’ Sequels Get Pushed Back

Paramount has delayed the theatrical releases of “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Mission: Impossible 8,” the next two chapters in Tom Cruise’s action franchise.

The seventh installment, originally due in theaters on July 21, 2021, will now debut Nov. 19, 2021. The eighth entry was set for Aug. 5, 2022 and instead will hit the big screen on Nov. 4, 2022.

Like almost all films currently in production, “Mission: Impossible 7” had to halt shooting in Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount announced new release dates for numerous films, including Chris Pratt’s “The Tomorrow World” (July 23, 2021) and “Paw Patrol” (Aug. 20, 2021). “Dungeons and Dragons” was previously set for Nov. 19, 2021 and has been pushed back until May 27, 2022. “Spell,” which was set for Aug. 28, 2020, was been removed from the studio’s release calendar.

More to come…