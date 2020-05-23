Paramount Buys Musical Drama ‘Mighty Oak’ for June Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount has acquired the drama-comedy “Mighty Oak” for a theatrical release on June 5 at North American movie theaters and drive-ins.

The studio plans to expand the film as more venues are deemed safe. Currently, 348 of the 5,400 North American theaters are open, including 169 drive-ins, according to Comscore. Most movie theaters across the country have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Mighty Oak” stars Janel Parrish as a music manager whose life is shattered when her brother and lead vocalist, played by Levi Dylan, is killed in a tragic accident. Ten years later, she meets a 10-year-old music prodigy named Oak, portrayed by Tommy Ragen, who seems to possess the same qualities as her late brother, and this inspires her to pull her life back together.

The cast includes Raven-Symoné, Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega, Nana Ghana, Rodney Hicks, Gianna Harris and Ben Milliken. Sean McNamara, whose credits include “Soul Surfer” and “Raise Your Voice,” directed from a script by Matt Allen. McNamara also produced with David Brockwell through their Brockwell/McNamara company.

The producers describe their latest film as a dramedy in the vein of “Wonder” and “A Dog’s Purpose” set in San Diego’s Ocean Beach music scene. The soundtrack includes Coldplay’s recent single “Orphans.”

Two titles have been scheduled for national release in the first week of July: Screen Media’s “The Outpost,” an Afghan war thriller starring Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom; and Solstice Studios’ Russell Crowe thriller “Unhinged.”