‘Little Women’ Surpasses $100 Million at Domestic Box Office

“Little Women” reached a notable box office benchmark, surpassing $100 million in North America.

The milestone comes ahead of Sunday’s Oscars, where Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel is nominated for six awards, including best picture, best actress for Saoirse Ronan and best supporting actress for Florence Pugh.

Since opening in theaters on Christmas Day, the movie has made $100.005 million in the U.S. and $64 million internationally for a global total of $164 million. “Little Women” cost $40 to make, meaning it will become profitable for the studio. For Hollywood and theater owners alike, it’s a sign that moviegoers want to see more than just superheroes and franchise fare on the big screen.

“Little Women” is the second Sony film that was nominated for best picture to cross $100 million at the domestic box office. Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which scored 10 nods, has earned $142 million in North America and $231 million overseas.

As a whole, the films vying to take home Hollywood’s top prize on Feb. 9 were, for the most part, commercial hits. Six of the nine contenders — including “1917,” “Joker,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Parasite” — all reached $100 million in worldwide ticket sales. Netflix gave its Oscar nominees “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” limited theatrical runs, but the streaming service didn’t disclose numbers.

“Little Women” — also starring Emma Watson, Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep — follows the March sisters as they come of age in New England in the 1960s.