×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Introducing Variety VIP+
Read Next: ‘Venom’ Sequel Release Delayed Until 2021, Gets Official Title

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In the Heights’ Sets New Release Date for Summer 2021

In the Heights Movie
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/Macall Polay

“In the Heights,” a big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway musical, will now hit theaters June 18, 2021.

The movie was originally expected to debut this summer but was postponed as the coronavirus pandemic sweep the country, causing movie theaters to close and film production to shut down.

“In the Heights,” starring “Hamilton” alum Anthony Ramos and directed by “Crazy Rich Asians” filmmaker Jon M. Chu, centers on a largely Hispanic community in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

0 Comments

More From Our Brands

ad