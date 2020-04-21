Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In the Heights’ Sets New Release Date for Summer 2021

“In the Heights,” a big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway musical, will now hit theaters June 18, 2021.

The movie was originally expected to debut this summer but was postponed as the coronavirus pandemic sweep the country, causing movie theaters to close and film production to shut down.

“In the Heights,” starring “Hamilton” alum Anthony Ramos and directed by “Crazy Rich Asians” filmmaker Jon M. Chu, centers on a largely Hispanic community in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.

More to come…