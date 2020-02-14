×

'Jumanji: The Next Level' Crosses $300 Million Mark in North America

Dave McNary

Jumanji The Next Level
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony / Hiram Garcia

Sony Pictures’ sequel “Jumanji: The Next Level” has crossed the $300 million box office milestone 63 days after it opened in North America.

The film opened in first place at the box office with $60.1 million over the Dec. 13-15 weekend, beating “Frozen 2,” the box office champ of the previous three weeks.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s pic set several milestones, like the all-time highest opening for a comedy in the month of December and Sony Pictures’ best opening weekend record in that same month. It was also the two stars’ biggest live-action opening weekend and the highest opening weekend of director Jake Kasdan’s career.

Jumanji: The Next Level” opened two years after “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” with Hart, Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan reprising their roles. The four teens from the first film (Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner and Alex Wolff) also returned, while Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover joined the cast.

The sequel, which carried a $125 million budget, finds the main characters returning to the Jumanji video game to rescue one of their own. However, they soon discover that a lot has changed since they last became transported into the jungle world.

Kasdan returned to direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Matt Tolmach produced the pic with Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions along with Hiram Garcia and Kasdan. Reviews have been mostly positive, earning the sequel a 71 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

