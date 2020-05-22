Jon Stewart’s Political Comedy ‘Irresistible’ to Debut on Demand

Jon Stewart’s political comedy “Irresistible” is forgoing a theatrical release and will instead debut on digital rental services in June.

Starting June 26, the movie will be available on demand, though platforms including Amazon, Apple, Directv and Fandango, for $19.99.

The film was originally set to premiere in movie theaters on May 29, but it was pulled from release after the coronavirus outbreak prompted theaters to close.

Numerous films, including “Trolls World Tour” and “The King of Staten Island” from Universal, and “Scoob” from Warner Bros., opted to skip planned runs on the big screen and instead launch in homes while audiences are stuck indoors.

Nearly every major movie scheduled to open this year has been postponed to some degree. However, big-budget movies like Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” Universal’s “Fast and Furious” sequel “F9,” the next James Bond film “No Time to Die” and Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible 7” are all expected to debut first in theaters. Movie theaters in a few states were given permission to reopen, but the majority of venues across the country have been shuttered since the middle of March.

“Irresistible,” written and directed by Stewart, stars Steve Carell and Rose Byrne. It follows a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in a small right-wing Wisconsin town. The cast also includes Mackenzie Davis, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne.