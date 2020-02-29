Box Office: ‘Invisible Man’ Materializes With Solid $26 Million Weekend

Elisabeth Moss’ “The Invisible Man” scared up a solid $26 million opening weekend at 3,610 North American locations, estimates showed Saturday.

Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which had led for the past two weekends, will finish second with about $15 million at 4,177 sites for a 17-day total of roughly $127 million. The sophomore frame of Disney-20th Century’s “Call of the Wild” is heading for third with $13 million at 3,865 venues and is nearing $46 million for its first 10 days.

Universal-Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man” dominated Friday’s moviegoing with about $9.8 million and generated a B+ Cinemascore from opening-day patrons. The thriller is coming in above studio forecasts, which had been north of $20 million this weekend.

The film, made for a modest $7 million, is written and direct by Leigh Whannell, co-creator of the “Saw” franchise. Set in the San Francisco region, the movie is a modern take on Universal’s 1933 Claude Rains film, which was based on the 1897 H.G. Wells novel. Moss stars as a woman hunted by her abusive — and now invisible — boyfriend, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen. After her boyfriend, an expert in optic tech, dies by suicide, nobody believes Moss’ character when she says she’s still being stalked by him.

The film also stars Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid and Harriet Dyer. Critics have praised the film, leading it to an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes, a strong reception for a horror film.

Popular on Variety

“The Invisible Man” is also being released amid concerns about the worldwide coronavirus crisis. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore, noted, “There is no better escape from the problems and stressors of the real world than a great horror movie, and ‘The Invisible Man’ is making audiences appear in bigger than expected numbers at the multiplex this weekend.”

Sony Pictures TV/Funimation’s anime movie “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” launched at $4.7 million at 1,260 locations, topping Sony’s seventh weekend of “Bad Boys for Life” with $4 million at 2,708 sites and Warner Bros.’ fourth frame of “Birds of Prey” with $3.8 million at 3,124 locations.

“Bad Boys for Life,” which has been a key factor in keeping the overall box office healthy in 2020, will wind up the weekend with a $197 million North American total.