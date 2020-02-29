×

Box Office: ‘Invisible Man’ Materializes With Solid $26 Million Weekend

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Invisible Man Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Elisabeth Moss’ “The Invisible Man” scared up a solid $26 million opening weekend at 3,610 North American locations, estimates showed Saturday.

Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which had led for the past two weekends, will finish second with about $15 million at 4,177 sites for a 17-day total of roughly $127 million. The sophomore frame of Disney-20th Century’s “Call of the Wild” is heading for third with $13 million at 3,865 venues and is nearing $46 million for its first 10 days.

Universal-Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man” dominated Friday’s moviegoing with about $9.8 million and generated a B+ Cinemascore from opening-day patrons. The thriller is coming in above studio forecasts, which had been north of $20 million this weekend.

The film, made for a modest $7 million, is written and direct by Leigh Whannell, co-creator of the “Saw” franchise. Set in the San Francisco region, the movie is a modern take on Universal’s 1933 Claude Rains film, which was based on the 1897 H.G. Wells novel. Moss stars as a woman hunted by her abusive — and now invisible — boyfriend, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen. After her boyfriend, an expert in optic tech, dies by suicide, nobody believes Moss’ character when she says she’s still being stalked by him.

The film also stars Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid and Harriet Dyer. Critics have praised the film, leading it to an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes, a strong reception for a horror film.

Popular on Variety

“The Invisible Man” is also being released amid concerns about the worldwide coronavirus crisis. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore, noted, “There is no better escape from the problems and stressors of the real world than a great horror movie, and ‘The Invisible Man’ is making audiences appear in bigger than expected numbers at the multiplex this weekend.”

Sony Pictures TV/Funimation’s anime movie “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” launched at $4.7 million at 1,260 locations, topping Sony’s seventh weekend of “Bad Boys for Life” with $4 million at 2,708 sites and Warner Bros.’ fourth frame of “Birds of Prey” with $3.8 million at 3,124 locations.

“Bad Boys for Life,” which has been a key factor in keeping the overall box office healthy in 2020, will wind up the weekend with a $197 million North American total.

More Film

  • The Invisible Man Movie

    Box Office: 'Invisible Man' Materializes With Solid $26 Million Weekend

    Elisabeth Moss’ “The Invisible Man” scared up a solid $26 million opening weekend at 3,610 North American locations, estimates showed Saturday. Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which had led for the past two weekends, will finish second with about $15 million at 4,177 sites for a 17-day total of roughly $127 million. The sophomore frame of [...]

  • Morning Show Apple

    All Shows and Films Currently on Apple TV Plus (and Coming Soon)

    Apple TV Plus may have only launched back in November, but it already has plenty of content to keep viewers entertained. The streaming service is already home to shows including Golden Globe-nominated “The Morning Show,” starring Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston; “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet”; and “Oprah’s Book Club.” Apple TV Plus is [...]

  • Dau

    Russian Press Take Aim at 'Dau' Competition Selection at Berlinale in Searing Open Letter

    A group of Russian journalists at the Berlinale have published an open letter to festival leadership, questioning their selection of controversial Russian film “Dau. Natasha” during a period “marked by the struggle against the culture of violence and abuse in the film industry.” The post, published Saturday on Russian feminist film website KKBBD.com and signed [...]

  • Father

    'Father': Film Review

    “Father” begins with a mother. Dragging her two sullen, uncomprehending kids along with her, Biljana (Nada Šargin) strides onto the grounds of the factory from which her husband was let go more than a year before and harangues the foreman about the severance package they still have not received. The children are hungry, she wails, [...]

  • Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm

    'Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street': Film Review

    In 1985, New Line rushed out a sequel to its breakout horror hit of the prior year. But while commercially successful enough, “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge” was initially disliked by mainstream horror fans, then later won cult status, for the same reason: It struck many as “the gayest horror film of [...]

  • Leaving Neverland HBO

    HBO Seeks Dismissal of Michael Jackson Estate's Suit Over 'Leaving Neverland'

    HBO urged an appeals court on Friday to throw out litigation brought by the Michael Jackson estate over the 2019 documentary “Leaving Neverland.” HBO and the Jackson estate have been locked in a legal war ever since the premium cable network agreed to run the documentary, which chronicles child sexual abuse allegations against Jackson. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad