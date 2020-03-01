×

Box Office: ‘Invisible Man’ Emerges With $29 Million Opening Weekend

Rebecca Rubin

The Invisible Man Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Universal and Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man” materialized at the top of box office charts after debuting to $29 million in North America over the weekend.

The Invisible Man” is Universal’s latest attempt to remake its classic monster properties, an effort that flailed spectacularly with 2017’s “The Mummy” starring Tom Cruise. After that movie was commercially panned and became a box-office bust, the studio scrapped its plans to create an interconnected “Dark Universe.” Instead, Universal took the concept in a different direction and focused on creating standalone stories unique to each otherworldly creature. That approach seems to have paid off since “The Invisible Man” has been praised by critics and audiences. The Elisabeth Moss-led thriller cost $7 million to make, not including marketing fees, meaning it’s already a financial hit for the studio.

“The Invisible Man” also launched overseas, earning $20.2 million from 47 international territories. That brings its global opening weekend haul to an impressive $49.2 million.

Leigh Whannell wrote and directed “The Invisible Man,” a modern take on the novel by H.G. Wells. Moss has been widely heralded for her performance as Cecilia Kass, a woman being hunted by her violently abusive ex-boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). When he dies by suidicde, she has to prove her sanity and that she’s being stalked by someone that nobody can see.

Popular on Variety

Elsewhere, Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” slid to the No. 2 spot after two consecutive weeks as box office champ. The family friendly film added $16 million in its third weekend in theaters, boosting its domestic tally to a solid $128 million. Heading into the weekend, “Sonic” was in a close race with Disney and 20th Century’s “The Call of the Wild” for second place. That film, starring Harrison Ford, placed third with $13.2 million for a North American total of $45.9 million.

More to come…

