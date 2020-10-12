Gerard Butler’s ‘Greenland’ Sets Premium On-Demand Debut After Skipping U.S. Theaters

Gerard Butler’s apocalyptic thriller “Greenland” will premiere directly on premium video-on-demand platforms starting Dec. 18. The movie, from STXfilms, was initially supposed to debut on the big screen, but it’s skipping theaters in the U.S. due to the pandemic.

“Greenland” will cost $19.99 to rent for a 48-hour period. The movie, about a family fighting for survival as a planet-decimating comet nears Earth, is landing on HBO and HBO Max in 2021.

“‘Greenland’ has been a hit everywhere in the world, so it’s exciting to bring it to American audiences on PVOD,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms’ motion picture group.

Overseas, “Greenland” premiered in cinemas and has generated $45 million to date. The movie carries a $35 million production budget. “Greenland” was originally slated to open in North America over the summer, but its release date was pushed back multiple times before the studio opted to put it on digital rental services.

“Greenland” joins a long list of movies to head straight to premium video-on-demand amid the coronavirus crisis. As recently announced, Pixar’s animated adventure “Soul” is launching directly on Disney Plus on Christmas Day and Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of “The Witches” is eschewing the big screen in favor of HBO Max.

The premiere date for “Greenland” comes as U.S. theaters face an existential crisis brought on by the pandemic. Nearly every movie set for release this year has been delayed — or sent to streaming — leaving exhibitors without buzzy titles to entice patrons. Regal Cinemas, one of the biggest theater chains in the country, had to close down all of its locations shortly after reopening due to the lack of new product.