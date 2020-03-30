×

Cinemark Cuts Employee Wages Temporarily After Coronavirus Closes Theaters

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Empty movie theater
CREDIT: Juice/REX/Shutterstock

Cinemark is temporarily reducing wages for all U.S. employees while its theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With these measures, workers salaries will be cut by around 50%. All employees are working reduced hours and will still maintain full benefits. Cinemark’s CEO Mark Zoradi and the board of directors are voluntarily forgoing their entire salaries during the closures to support the company’s cash preservation efforts, while executives at the company have chosen to take steeper pay cuts to support team members.

“The dramatic global impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), has created a turbulent environment that is changing daily and dramatically affecting everyone,” Zoradi said in a statement. “During this time, I am most concerned about the impact this unprecedented situation has had on our Cinemark team members and their families.”

The pay cuts are in hopes that Cinemark can retain as many employees as possible, as well as ensure the theater chain can reopen when the pandemic subsides. Cinemas across the country are closed for an indefinite period of time, and theater chains are grappling with how to meet financial and contractual obligations while they are not generating any revenue.

“Cinemark’s priority as it navigates through this uncertainty is to ensure that the company will be able to once again open theatres and employ our global team members,” Zoradi said. “I look forward to the day in the hopefully not-to-distant future when the Cinemark team can once again welcome guests to enjoy the immersive moviegoing experience we offer at our theatres.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Empty movie theater

    Cinemark Cuts Employee Wages Temporarily After Coronavirus Closes Theaters

    Cinemark is temporarily reducing wages for all U.S. employees while its theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With these measures, workers salaries will be cut by around 50%. All employees are working reduced hours and will still maintain full benefits. Cinemark’s CEO Mark Zoradi and the board of directors are voluntarily forgoing their [...]

  • Lionsgate

    Lionsgate Layoffs Hit Feature Film Marketing and Distribution Department

    Lionsgate has laid off nearly 20 employees, primarily in its feature film marketing and distribution department, sources tell Variety. The cuts had been in the works for months as part of a restructuring and were not influenced by the coronavirus outbreak, Lionsgate said. No other layoffs are currently planned, and most, but not all, were [...]

  • Visions du Réel Reimagined as Digital

    Switzerland's Visions du Réel Reimagined as Digital Only Event

    Visions du Réel, a film festival in Nyon, Switzerland, has changed the format of its next edition to accommodate the restrictions imposed by the Swiss government in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally planned to run from April 24 to May 2, the festival will now be a digital-only event held over a longer period, [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Announces Dues Extension Program for Members During Coronavirus Pandemic

    SAG-AFTRA has developed a program to provide dues relief for SAG-AFTRA members during the Covid-19 pandemic with an extension of the May 1 deadline. “Members experiencing financial hardship resulting from work stoppages related to Covid-19 will be granted a due date extension and an installment plan for those payments,” the union said. “As part of [...]

  • Studio Babelsberg

    Terminated 'Matrix 4,' 'Uncharted' Film Crews Demand Help From Studio Babelsberg

    Germany’s Studio Babelsberg is seeking to find a settlement with hundreds of film crew members following the shutdown earlier this month of Warner Bros.’ “The Matrix 4” and Sony Pictures’ “Uncharted” amid the coronavirus outbreak. The production stop has left many independent film crew members without pay and more than 300 have formed a working [...]

  • Empty movie theater

    Theater Owners Create $2.4 Million Fund for Cinema Workers

    The National Association of Theatre Owners and the Pioneers Assistance Fund have created an initial $2.4 million fund to provide financial assistance to movie theater employees who need help due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organizations said Monday that the first part of the initiative is a grant program that will provide a stipend to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad