Sony’s Rom-Com ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ Delayed Indefinitely

Following the news that Warner Bros. removed “Tenet” from its release calendar, Sony Pictures has indefinitely delayed the debut of “The Broken Hearts Gallery.”

The romantic comedy, executive produced by Selena Gomez, was slated to hit theaters Aug. 7. The studio has not announced new plans to launch the film.

This is the fourth time Sony has postponed “The Broken Hearts Gallery.” It was initially set to open July 10, in hopes of being the first new movie from a major studio to open during the coronavirus pandemic. But after “Tenet” and Disney’s “Mulan” pushed back their respective July release dates, “The Broken Hearts Gallery” moved back to July 17 and then Aug. 7.

Movie theaters have been closed for months — a devastating trend for exhibitors that could continue if coronavirus cases continue to spike across the country. “Tenet” has been positioned as a salvation for theater owners, who have pegged their reopening plans to its late summer debut. But each time “Tenet” is delayed, it causes a domino effect for other films hoping to open.

Since it’s unclear when “Tenet” will be unveiled, “Mulan” is currently positioned to be the first new tentpole to debut in theaters. However, industry experts aren’t optimistic its Aug. 21 release date will hold since cinemas in Los Angeles and New York aren’t up and running yet. Without the two biggest moviegoing markets in the country open, it will be difficult for most big movies turn a profit in theaters.

Geraldine Viswanathan (“Blockers,” “Bad Education”) stars in “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” a romantic comedy about a lovesick New Yorker who overcomes heartbreak by opening a museum dedicated to keepsakes from past relationships. The cast also includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo and Ego Nwodim.