Global Box Office Hits New Record in 2019 With $42 Billion

Rebecca Rubin

Avengers: Endgame
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mavel/Disney

Golden Age of Streaming who? Despite an influx of entertainment options on Netflix, Hulu and now Disney Plus, global box office receipts will surpass $42 billion in 2019, according to Comscore, cementing a new industry high.

Though U.S. ticket sales slumped 4.4% to $11.4 billion, international audiences fueled the record turnout. Overseas revenues also set a new high-water mark as blockbusters including Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame,” Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and Warner Bros.’ “Joker” drove foreign box office tallies to $31.1 billion. It marks the first time the international box office has exceeded $30 million.

Avengers: Endgame” was this year’s biggest movie, earning a staggering $858 million in North America and $2.79 billion worldwide. Though it didn’t set an all-time record in the States, it powered past “Avatar” globally ($2.78 billion) to become the highest-grossing movie in history.

In the U.S. and worldwide, the 10 biggest movies of the year were either a sequel, remake or based on an existing property. After “Avengers: Endgame,” the top films globally were Disney’s “The Lion King” ($1.65 billion), Disney’s “Frozen 2” ($1.32 billion), Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” ($1.13 billion), Disney’s “Captain Marvel” ($1.12 billion), Disney’s “Toy Story 4” ($1.07 billion), Warner Bros.’ “Joker” ($1.06 billion), Disney’s “Aladdin” ($1.05 billion), Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” ($945 million) and Universal’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” ($758 million).

Though domestic ticket sales were down from 2018’s record high of $11.9 billion — the biggest-year-over-year-decline since 2014 — it still represented the second-biggest bounty ever.

For the first time in recent history, the five highest-grossing movies in North America all came from the same studio: Disney. Jon Favreau’s remake of “The Lion King” secured second place ($534 million), followed by “Toy Story 4” ($434 million), “Captain Marvel” ($426 million) and “Frozen 2” ($421 million).

Even though the overly familiar remained supreme, Hollywood studios also scored at home with original content such as Universal’s “Us” ($175 million), Sony’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” ($141 million), Lionsgates’ “Knives Out” ($110 million), Fox’s “Ford v Ferrari” ($106 million) and  STX’s “Hustlers” ($104 million). It was a refreshing sign that even amid streaming wars and superhero dominance, new ideas can still be a theatrical draw.

However, numerous high-profile flops prevented ticket sales from soaring to new heights in the U.S. Universal’s high-profile misfire “Cats” will lose the studio $100 million. Disney’s “Dark Phoenix,” an “X-Men” spinoff the studio inherited after merging with Fox, was another big-budget fiasco that resulted in an estimated $120 million write-down. No major studio got through 2019 scot-free: Paramount’s “Gemini Man” and “Terminator: Dark Fate” bombed, as did Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels,” STX’s “UglyDolls” and a string of Warner Bros.’ mid-budget offerings like “The Goldfinch,” “Richard Jewell” and “Motherless Brooklyn.”

It’s hard to overstate Disney’s dominance over the box office in 2019. The studio commanded nearly 40% of the domestic market, when accounting for 20th Century Fox. Even without an assist from the Murdoch’s film assets, which it inherited earlier this year, Disney individually controlled 33% of North American box office with $3.7 billion, marking a 22% jump from last year.

That kind of chokehold left a carnivorous gap between Disney and its closest rivals, Warner Bros. ($1.55 billion for 13.84% of the market) and Universal ($1.51 billion for 13.42% of the market). Both studios saw double-digit declines in 2019. Sony landed in fourth place in terms of stateside marketshare with 11.7%, a 5% boost from last year. Lionsgate, up 98% from 2018 ticket sales, took the No. 5 slot with 6.8%. Paramount trailed in sixth, dropping 25% from last year to represent 5% of revenues.

As a whole, the surge at the global box office has industry experts feeling optimistic about the state of moviegoing. In 2020, blockbuster-hopefuls like MGM’s “No Time to Die,” Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman: 1984” and Disney’s “Black Widow” are expected to entice audiences in a big way.

“The immersive bigger-than-life movie theater experience remains a singular, essential and relevant part of the entertainment diet of consumers around the world,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analysts with Comscore. “The gold standard experience created by cinemas combined with amazing studio films will continue to draw enthusiastic crowds now and in the future.”

