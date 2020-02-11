×

Box Office: ‘Knives Out’ Carves Out $300 Million Worldwide

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Knives Out
CREDIT: Claire Folger

Rian Johnson’s murder mystery “Knives Out” notched another box office benchmark, surpassing $300 million globally.

Since debuting last November, the Oscar-nominated whodunit has made $159 million in the U.S. and $140.9 million overseas for a global haul of $299.9 million. It’s expected to hit the $300 million mark Tuesday.

Knives Out” carries a $40 million price tag, the kind of mid-budget movie that’s fallen mostly out of favor with studios in an era where superhero adventures and franchise sequels dominate movie theater marquees. It’s is last year’s second-highest grossing original film behind Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” ($374 million). Given its commercial success, a sequel is already in the works.

Propelled by critical raves and positive word of mouth, “Knives Out” had an exceptionally solid hold over the holidays and stayed in the top 10 on domestic box office charts for 10 weeks. When it concludes its run in theaters, Lionsgate and Media Rights Capital expect it will be among the top 10 biggest Thanksgiving releases of all time.

Outside of North America, “Knives Out” has had the strongest showing in China ($28.4 million), the United Kingdom ($16.8 million), Germany ($9.7 million), Australia ($9.3 million) and France ($8.2 million).

Popular on Variety

“Knives Out” — staring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas — centers on a gathering that goes wrong after renowned author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) dies on the evening of his 85th birthday.

More Film

  • Knives Out

    Box Office: 'Knives Out' Carves Out $300 Million Worldwide

    Rian Johnson’s murder mystery “Knives Out” notched another box office benchmark, surpassing $300 million globally. Since debuting last November, the Oscar-nominated whodunit has made $159 million in the U.S. and $140.9 million overseas for a global haul of $299.9 million. It’s expected to hit the $300 million mark Tuesday. “Knives Out” carries a $40 million [...]

  • Sir Elton John - Original Song

    Interscope Didn't Just Own the Grammys — It's Ruling Oscars Music, Too

    For most of the music industry, awards season ended when the Grammys came to a close the night of Jan. 26. That wasn’t the case, though, for Interscope Records, which moved on to the Oscars with just as vested an interest in domination. Just two weeks after Billie Eilish swept all four top Grammy categories, [...]

  • French Streaming Service Salto Sets June

    French Streaming Service Salto Sets June 3 Test Launch

    Salto, the streaming service jointly created by French public broadcaster France Télévisions and commercial networks TF1 and M6, will trial the new platform with a June 3 test launch. The roll-out has been delayed for nearly a year for several reasons, including anti-trust and rights issues. While Netflix is highly popular in France with almost [...]

  • Angelina Jolie Bride of Frankenstein Amy

    Hollywood Still Trying to Put a Ring on Universal's 'Bride of Frankenstein' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Always a bridesmaid, never a bride, the cliche goes, a fate that top filmmakers are still hoping to avoid for a reboot of the iconic movie monster: the Bride of Frankenstein. In the past year alone, figures like Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal and freshmen horror sensation John Krasinski have been quietly exploring ways to reimagine [...]

  • Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley

    Solstice Studios Acquires Action-Thriller Pitch 'Bomb Squad' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Solstice Studios has acquired rights to “Bomb Squad,” an original pitch from Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley, who previously collaborated on “Transpecos.” “Bomb Squad” is an action-thriller about two unlikely partners who team up to stop a serial bomber whose escalating attacks are building to a catastrophic event that will kill millions and destroy America’s [...]

  • Dogtanian

    ‘Dogtanian’ Animated Feature In The Works from Cosmos-Maya, Apolo (EXCLUSIVE)

    India and Singapore-based animation outfit Cosmos-Maya is driving into the animated feature arena with “Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds,” an adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel “The Three Musketeers.” A co-production with Spain’s Apolo Films, “Dogtanian” is an iconic television property that was first aired on MBS in Japan in 1981, Television Espanola in 1982 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad