Box Office: ‘Knives Out’ Carves Out $300 Million Worldwide

Rian Johnson’s murder mystery “Knives Out” notched another box office benchmark, surpassing $300 million globally.

Since debuting last November, the Oscar-nominated whodunit has made $159 million in the U.S. and $140.9 million overseas for a global haul of $299.9 million. It’s expected to hit the $300 million mark Tuesday.

“Knives Out” carries a $40 million price tag, the kind of mid-budget movie that’s fallen mostly out of favor with studios in an era where superhero adventures and franchise sequels dominate movie theater marquees. It’s is last year’s second-highest grossing original film behind Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” ($374 million). Given its commercial success, a sequel is already in the works.

Propelled by critical raves and positive word of mouth, “Knives Out” had an exceptionally solid hold over the holidays and stayed in the top 10 on domestic box office charts for 10 weeks. When it concludes its run in theaters, Lionsgate and Media Rights Capital expect it will be among the top 10 biggest Thanksgiving releases of all time.

Outside of North America, “Knives Out” has had the strongest showing in China ($28.4 million), the United Kingdom ($16.8 million), Germany ($9.7 million), Australia ($9.3 million) and France ($8.2 million).

“Knives Out” — staring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas — centers on a gathering that goes wrong after renowned author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) dies on the evening of his 85th birthday.