'Bad Boys for Life' Sets New Box Office Record

Rebecca Rubin

Mike (WILL SMITH), Marcus (MARTIN LAWRENCE) on the streets of Miami in Columbia Pictures' BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.
CREDIT: Ben Rothstein

After three weeks in theaters, Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life” is officially the highest-grossing installment in the action-comedy series.

The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led threequel has made $291 million globally to date, pushing it past previous franchise record holder, 2003’s “Bad Boys II” and its $271 million haul. The first entry, 1995’s “Bad Boys,” ended its box office run with $141 million worldwide.

Bad Boys for Life” remained victorious overseas for the third weekend in a row, bringing in another $30.8 million from 63 foreign markets. The movie also ruled again in North America, where it picked up $17.7 million for a domestic tally of $148 million. Outside of the U.S., top-earning territories include the United Kingdom ($14.8 million), Germany ($12.7 million), Mexico ($10.5 million) and Australia ($10 million).

In other box office milestones, Lionsgate’s “Knives Out” is also nearing the $300 million mark. Rian Johnson’s murder mystery has made $293.7 million globally to date, with $138 million of that bounty coming from international audiences.

Following “Bad Boys” on box office charts, Universal and Amblin’s WWI drama “1917” had another solid weekend in theaters, adding $20.9 million from 61 foreign territories. Sam Mendes’ acclaimed movie has amassed $249 million at the worldwide box office, including $129 million abroad. Enthusiasm could continue to grow, especially if “1917” takes home the Oscar for best picture on Feb. 9.

Another Universal title, “Dolittle,” placed third and earned $17.7 million from 63 international markets. Those box office receipts lift its tally to $71 million overseas and $126 million globally. The beleaguered film, starring Robert Downey Jr. as as veterinarian who converses with his four-legged patients, debuted this weekend in Mexico to $3.7 million, Germany to $2.8 million, Italy to $2.2 million and the Philippines to $500,000. “Dolittle” carries a price tag near $180 million and looks to be a big money loser for the studio.

