‘Black Widow’ Release Pulled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Disney’s “Black Widow” is the latest tentpole to shift its release date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Marvel superhero adventure, starring Scarlett Johansson, was slated to hit theaters May 1. The studio also pulled “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” from its Searchlight banner, and “The Woman in the Window,” a 20th Century title, which were supposed to debut May 8 and April 15, respectively. It’s unclear when any of the films will be released.

Disney has already delayed “Mulan,” “The New Mutunts” and “Antlers,” but held off on postponing “Black Widow” in hopes that it wouldn’t have to scrap another big film. But the move was inevitable since movie theaters in multiple states, including New York, New Jersey Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, have been ordered to close. Only AMC Theatres has given a timeline on how long its locations might be closed, estimating six to 12 weeks.

While an exact budget for “Black Widow” has not been revealed, Marvel movies typically cost somewhere in between $150 million and $200 million. It would’ve had to do well with international crowds in order to turn a profit.

Multiple studios have pulled movies in wake of coronavirus, including Universal’s “Fast 9,” James Bond entry “No Time to Die” and Paramount’s “A Quiet Place 2.” Theaters in North America remain open, but multiplexes in China, Japan, Italy and other areas greatly impacted by the novel virus have seen mass closures. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic on Wednesday, and cancellations and delays in Hollywood quickly followed.

In addition to Johansson, “Black Widow” also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. It was directed by Cate Shortland, and follows Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff in the events after “Captain America: Civil War.”