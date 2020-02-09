×

Box Office: 'Birds of Prey' Flies Low Overseas With $48 Million

Rebecca Rubin

Birds of Prey
Warner Bros.’ comic-book adaptation “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” got off to a soft start at the international box office, generating $48 million when it debuted in 78 foreign markets.

The R-rated adventure — starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn — kicked off in North America with an equally disappointing $33 million for a global start of $81 million. “Birds of Prey” cost around $80 million to make, not including global marketing and production fees.

The movie had its biggest opening in Mexico with $4.6 million, followed by Russia with $4 million, the United Kingdom with $3.9 million and Brazil with $2.8 million. The studio said fears of coronavirus impacted moviegoing in Southeast Asia. “Birds of Prey” opens in its final market, Japan, on March 20.

Cathy Yan directed “Birds of Prey,” which sees Harley Quinn team up with fellow DC antiheroes including Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Gotham detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl from Gotham crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Elsewhere on international box office charts, Universal’s “Dolittle” pulled in $18.8 million from 65 foreign markets, bringing its overseas total to $94.7 million. The Robert Downey Jr.-led family film crossed the $150 million mark worldwide this weekend with ticket sales currently at $158.7 million. However, the movie carries a $180 million price tag, meaning it still has a long, uphill battle toward profitability.

Also this weekend, Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life” amassed $15.8 million from 63 overseas territories for an international tally of $170 million. The third entry in the action franchise has earned an impressive $336 million at the global box office.

Meanwhile, Universal and Amblin’s “1917” added another $15.2 million, boosting its foreign tally to $154.8 million and $287.4 million worldwide. The WWI epic, directed by Sam Mendes, could continue to benefit at the box office if it takes home Oscar statues on Sunday night. The movie was nominated for 10 awards.

    Oscars Arrive in Hollywood With a Chilly Forecast and Tight Security

    The shortest awards season in memory will come to a close Sunday evening with the 92nd Academy Awards arriving with wintry weather in the forecast. The Oscars are taking place two weeks earlier than last year as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences aims to alleviate viewer fatigue with awards shows. The ceremony [...]

  • John Williams Composer

    John Williams Saluted on His 88th Birthday at Pre-Oscars Music Reception

    There’s nothing like being honored for your 52nd Oscar nomination on your 88th birthday and finding yourself serenaded by 350 of the town’s top composers and songwriters. But that was Saturday afternoon for composer John Williams at the Society of Composers & Lyricists’ annual Oscar music reception, which was attended by nearly all of the [...]

    Box Office: 'Birds of Prey' Disappoints With $33 Million Debut

    “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” flew much lower than expected in its debut, collecting just $33.25 million from 4,236 U.S. theaters. The sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad” — seeing Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn– now holds the ignominious distinction as the worst opening for any film [...]

    How to Watch the 2020 Oscars Online

    Awards season officially comes to a close on Oscar Sunday. The 92nd Academy Awards will be held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9 and air live on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Red carpet coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. Viewers will be able to live-stream the awards show [...]

    'Run Sweetheart Run': Film Review

    Several Sundance titles this year have inevitably addressed issues key to the #MeToo movement, many in sophisticatedly provocative ways — notably “Promising Young Woman.” Then there’s “Run Sweetheart Run,” which starts out as a crude Date From Hell thriller, then veers into garish supernatural horror. This latest from writer-director Shana Feste (“Country Strong,” the “Endless [...]

