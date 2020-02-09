Box Office: ‘Birds of Prey’ Flies Low Overseas With $48 Million

Warner Bros.’ comic-book adaptation “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” got off to a soft start at the international box office, generating $48 million when it debuted in 78 foreign markets.

The R-rated adventure — starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn — kicked off in North America with an equally disappointing $33 million for a global start of $81 million. “Birds of Prey” cost around $80 million to make, not including global marketing and production fees.

The movie had its biggest opening in Mexico with $4.6 million, followed by Russia with $4 million, the United Kingdom with $3.9 million and Brazil with $2.8 million. The studio said fears of coronavirus impacted moviegoing in Southeast Asia. “Birds of Prey” opens in its final market, Japan, on March 20.

Cathy Yan directed “Birds of Prey,” which sees Harley Quinn team up with fellow DC antiheroes including Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Gotham detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl from Gotham crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Elsewhere on international box office charts, Universal’s “Dolittle” pulled in $18.8 million from 65 foreign markets, bringing its overseas total to $94.7 million. The Robert Downey Jr.-led family film crossed the $150 million mark worldwide this weekend with ticket sales currently at $158.7 million. However, the movie carries a $180 million price tag, meaning it still has a long, uphill battle toward profitability.

Also this weekend, Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life” amassed $15.8 million from 63 overseas territories for an international tally of $170 million. The third entry in the action franchise has earned an impressive $336 million at the global box office.

Meanwhile, Universal and Amblin’s “1917” added another $15.2 million, boosting its foreign tally to $154.8 million and $287.4 million worldwide. The WWI epic, directed by Sam Mendes, could continue to benefit at the box office if it takes home Oscar statues on Sunday night. The movie was nominated for 10 awards.