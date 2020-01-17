×

Box Office: ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Soaring to $70 Million Opening

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures' BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.
CREDIT: Kyle Kaplan

Bad Boys for Life” is tracking for a solid launch with as much as $70 million at 3,740 venues in North America over the four-day holiday weekend, early estimates showed Friday.

Universal’s opening of its fantasy-adventure “Dolittle” should wind up in second with about $30 million. That’s somewhat above studio expectations for the Robert Downey Jr. vehicle, which will need to show significant staying power at multiplexes worldwide to recoup on its costly $175 million budget. “Dolittle” has been hit with dismal reviews and a 19% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The studio’s “1917,” which won last weekend impressively with $37 million, appears headed for a third-place finish at about $23 million for the four days. The World War I epic picked up 10 Oscar nominations on Monday, including a best picture nod.

A pair of holdovers — the sixth weekend of Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” and the fifth frame of Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — are battling for fourth place in the $8 million to $10 million range. The “Jumanji” sequel should wind up the weekend with a domestic total of about $273 million and “Skywalker” will pass the $490 million mark for North America.

Bad Boys for Life” racked up strong numbers at Thursday previews with $6.4 million at 3,154 North American locations. That’s a new record for a January preview, topping the $5.3 million mark by “American Sniper” in 2015.

Popular on Variety

“American Sniper” had the best opening of any movie that launched over the long Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, grossing $107 million over the four-day holiday. Should “Bad Boys for Life” hold up to estimates, it will be the second-best MLK Day weekend opening.

Sony’s sequel to 1995’s “Bad Boys” and 2003’s “Bad Boys II” had previously been pegged by the studio to collect $38 million from 3,740 venues over the four-day holiday weekend. The film reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as old-school cops taking down the leader of a Miami drug cartel, and carries a $90 million production budget.

“Bad Boys for Life,” from directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, has generated a mostly positive critical reception, with a 74% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Dolittle” stars Downey as a veterinarian able to talk to animals. Stephen Gaghan directed “Dolittle,” which centers on the title character seeking a cure to nurse the young Queen Victoria of England back to health. Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen star in live-action roles, while the voice cast includes Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Marion Cotillard and John Cena.

More Film

  • Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star

    Box Office: 'Bad Boys for Life' Soaring to $70 Million Opening

    “Bad Boys for Life” is tracking for a solid launch with as much as $70 million at 3,740 venues in North America over the four-day holiday weekend, early estimates showed Friday. Universal’s opening of its fantasy-adventure “Dolittle” should wind up in second with about $30 million. That’s somewhat above studio expectations for the Robert Downey [...]

  • Olivia Colman Phoebe Waller Bridge Brad

    SAG Awards Predictions 2020: 'Parasite,' 'Fleabag' and Other Top Contenders

    No matter who wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, it will be a surprise. That’s because there aren’t many obvious frontrunners in either the TV or film categories at this year’s competition. Around 160,000 members from across the country vote for the SAG Awards, and with such a large voting body, members [...]

  • This is Us

    Los Angeles On-Location Production Slides 5% in Fourth Quarter

    Overall on-location filming in Los Angeles dropped 5% from October through December, according to a report released by permitting agency FilmLA on Friday. Officials said the decline in overall shoot days to 9,839 was due partly to record activity levels in 2018, which generated the highest level of local production activity of any quarter in [...]

  • Charlize Theron Jay Roach Bombshell BTS

    How Charlize Theron Helped Save Her 'Bombshell' Production

    Exactly two weeks before “Bombshell” was set to begin shooting, Annapurna backed out of the $35 million production. Producer Charlize Theron, who also stars in the film, was on a location scout with production department heads when she heard the bad news. “We had [cast] Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie — two of the busiest [...]

  • Wasp Network

    Netflix Scoops Olivier Assayas's 'Wasp Network' With Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has acquired U.S. rights and several other territories for Olivier Assayas’ “Wasp Network,” the Cuban spy thriller headlined by Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez which world premiered at Venice last year, Variety has learned. The streaming giant is believed to have bought international rights to the film outside of China, Eastern Europe, Greece, Portugal, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad