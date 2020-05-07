Alamo Drafthouse Launches Video-On-Demand Platform

Alamo Drafthouse, the cinema chain that largely popularized in-theater dining, is launching a video-on-demand platform called Alamo on Demand.

Alamo On Demand, which was created in partnership with ScreenPlus and Vista Cinema, will allow the theater chain to extend services beyond its 41 locations in the U.S. Moreover, it provides a revenue stream while theaters are entirely closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We love people to see films in the cinema first and foremost, but the reality is not everyone can always make the time for every movie they want to see,” said Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and executive chairman. “This platform allows us to give folks who missed [movies like] ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ in cinemas another chance to see it, which is simply an extension of our enthusiasm and support for the film. And in these shuttered days and beyond, these rentals and purchases help support your neighborhood theater.”

The entertainment service will house everything from blockbusters to indie darlings for rental or purchase. Selections will be carefully curated by the tastemakers at Alamo. Alamo on Demand’s current offerings include Oscar-winner “Parasite,” Rian Johnson’s whodunit “Knives Out” and acclaimed romance drama “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” In the coming weeks, Alamo On Demand is partnering with Sony Pictures Classics for titles like “Call Me By Your Name” and “Pain and Glory.”

“Every title on the platform has a champion on the Alamo programming team,” said Sarah Pitre, Alamo Drafthouse’s senior director of programming and promotions. “Alamo On Demand is a curated library, with each film nominated and personally recommended by a programmer.”

When movie theaters are eventually able to reopen, patrons will receive credit for Alamo’s loyalty program for purchases made through Alamo On Demand, which can translate into future discounts.

“Many of us learned about movies thanks to the staff picks at our local video stores. That’s the spirit of what we’re trying to do with Alamo On Demand,” says Henri Mazza, Alamo Drafthouse VP of content, sponsorship and events. “Even though we can’t gather in theaters right now, our programmers will still be curating new and classic films for our nationwide community of fellow movie lovers, and hosting conversations online as well.”