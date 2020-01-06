Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Bong Joon Ho Among Writers Guild Awards Film Nominees

The Writers Guild of America West and Writers Guild of America East have announced nominations for outstanding achievement in screenwriting during 2019.

Among the nominees are Greta Gerwig for “Little Women,” Noah Baumbach for “Marriage Story” as well as Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.” Todd Phillips and Scott Silver picked up a nom for “Joker.”

WGA winners will be announced during concurrent galas in Los Angeles and New York on Feb. 1.

The announcement comes just one day before Oscar nominations voting closes on Tuesday.

Last year, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” starring Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant won the WGA prize for adapted screenplay, while “Eighth Grade” picked up best original screenplay.

In terms of the Academy Awards, only WGA nominees “Roma,” “Vice” and “Green Book” went on last year to garner Oscar noms in the original category. On the adapted side, the Oscar and WGA noms were the same except “Black Panther” was replaced at the Oscars with “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

The original screenplay Oscar went to “Green Book,” while adapted went to “BlacKkKlansman.”

Popular on Variety

Among the films not eligible are “The Farewell,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Waves,” “Pain and Glory,” “Clemency” and “Toy Story 4” because guild guidelines stipulate that screenplays must be written under the jurisdiction of a collective bargaining agreement in a handful of other countries.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“1917,” Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Universal Pictures)

“Booksmart,” Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman (United Artists Releasing)

“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson (Lionsgate)

“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach (Netflix)

“Parasite,” Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho (Neon)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, Inspired by the Article “Can You Say…Hero?” by Tom Junod (TriStar Pictures)

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian, Based upon the Book “I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi, Based on the book “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens (Fox Searchlight)

“Joker,” Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Based on Characters from DC Comics (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig, Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott (Sony Pictures)

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

“Citizen K,” Alex Gibney (Greenwich Entertainment)

“Foster,” Mark Jonathan Harris (HBO Documentary Films)

“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” Alex Gibney (HBO Documentary Films)

“Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People,” Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky (First Run Features)

“The Kingmaker,” Lauren Greenfield (Showtime Documentary Films)