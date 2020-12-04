Netflix’s ‘Mank’ to Submit Original Song From Composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are joining the original song Oscar race with a stealth entry. David Fincher’s “Mank” hits Netflix on Friday, featuring “(If Only You Could) Save Me,” a song written by the film’s composers and performed by Adryon de León that will be submitted for the upcoming Academy Awards, and other guild and award shows.

With this new entry, Reznor and Ross could land up to three Oscar nominations this year. Along with composing the film’s exquisite music, the Oscar-winning duo also worked on Pixar’s “Soul,” which is also generating buzz. The composers won an Academy Award in 2010 for “The Social Network” (also from Fincher). Since then, they haven’t found much luck, despite strong efforts with “Gone Girl” and “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.”

“Mank” has garnered critical acclaim and is one of the leading contenders for the upcoming awards season. It could land noms for best picture, director, and half a dozen techs, leading all films.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Corinne Schiavone

The movie stars Oscar winner Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Tom Pelphrey, Arliss Howard, Charles Dance and Lily Collins. Written by Jack Fincher, David Fincher’s late father, the pic has been a passion project for over two decades.

“In ‘Mank,’ even the darkness has a high sheen, as in a masterful drawing-room cocktail scene at the Hearst Castle in San Simeon that carries a luscious gossipy voyeuristic intrigue,” Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman writes in his review. “The performances are sharp, witty, and lived-in, and several of the actors have an indelible resonance.”

Listen to the song on Spotify, iTunes or anywhere else you listen to music.

