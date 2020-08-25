Tracey Deer to Receive TIFF Emerging Talent Award

Director Tracey Deer is set to receive the TIFF Emerging Talent Award at this year’s TIFF Tribute Awards, which will air Sept. 15 on CTV.

The announcement made by Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, co-heads of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), on Tuesday is the latest update on the 2020 TIFF Tribute Awards. The award is given out each year to a woman who has been recognized for coming onto the scene and pushing the boundaries of the industry. The TIFF Emerging Talent Award is supported by MGM.

“We’re thrilled to honor TIFF alumna Tracey Deer at the TIFF Tribute Awards this year as she debuts her first feature, ‘Beans,’” said Vicente in a statement. “Tracey is an authentic, leading Indigenous voice globally and one the industry should watch closely.”

Deer’s work on the series “Mohawk Girls” earned her a nomination for best direction in a comedy series at the Canadian Screen Awards, and the show itself was also nominated for best comedy. She earned a TIFF Birks Diamond Tribute Award for the show as well. Another accolade of Deer’s includes the TIFF-CBC Films Screenwriter Award, which she earned in 2019.

She has also worked on documentaries such as “One More River: The Deal That Split the Cree” and “Club Native.” But her debut feature film, “Beans,” will premiere at the festival this year, and it centers on her own experiences growing up during the 1990 Oka Crisis as a Mohawk girl.

“Tracey Deer is a powerhouse talent,” said Michael De Luca, MGM’s Motion Picture Group chairman, in the announcement. “Her singular voice and honest depictions of modern Indigenous youth culture have stood out to both audiences and critics alike, and MGM is thrilled to join TIFF in honoring her with the 2020 TIFF Emerging Talent Award.”

The festival also revealed that Molly McGlynn is the 2020 recipient of the Micki Moore Residency. Last week, Vicente and Bailey announced that Terence Blanchard would be receiving the TIFF Variety Artisan Award at this year’s festival.

Other honorees this year include Kate Winslet and Sir Anthony Hopkins, who will receive this year’s TIFF Tribute Actor Award​s, and C​hloé Zhao, who will take home the ​TIFF Ebert Director Award. Mira Nair ​will receive the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media​.

The 2020 TIFF Tribute Awards are produced by Bell Media Studios in partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival. Emmanuel Groneveldt is the director of entertainment production and an executive producer alongside Chris Perez.