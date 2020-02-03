×

Technology Turns Back Time on ‘The Irishman’

By

Daron's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joe Pesci The Irishman VFX De-aging
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Motion capture in one form or another has been around for decades, and certainly the most recognizable modern use comes from “The Lord of the Rings” films in which Andy Serkis portrayed the beady-eyed creature Gollum. The actor wore a special bodysuit, helmet and strategically placed markers so that each detail of the part computer-generated, part live-action performance appeared on screen.

Howver, the Pablo Helman-led ILM visual-effects team behind “The Irishman” from Martin Scorsese didn’t have the luxury to use such technology.

The story chronicles the criminal and union ties between Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), notorious crime boss Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) and Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) over four decades. The iconic actors, now in their 70s, needed to appear younger in many scenes. To rejuvenate them, Scorsese didn’t want to use technology that could intrude or restrict the performances. The ILM team took on the task to develop a camera rig and newly designed software dubbed Flux to free the actors from wearing facial markers or helmets.

“Marty felt strongly about us not touching any of the performances,” says Helman. “Another important thing to him was de-aging the actors so they looked like younger versions of the characters and not younger versions of themselves. It’s a subtle difference but it meant we couldn’t simply rewind the clock.”

Popular on Variety

The technical development started in 2015 when Helman and ILM had De Niro reenact the pink Cadillac scene from “Goodfellas” to prove it would work. The test got the film greenlit by Netflix and then the team spent another two years fine-tuning the complex pipeline.

To pull it off, visual effects recorded a range of facial movements of each actor in prep under different lighting conditions. Models of those performances in 3D were created to later help extract the on-set performances. In production, scenes were shot using a unique rig comprising three cameras — one primary (RED Helium) for the director and a pair of witness cameras (Alexa Minis) on each side to record the visual effects data. The offset cameras focused on the actors’ faces and were fitted with an infrared light ring and filters.

The Flux software then analyzed the infrared lighting and texture to make renderable models and compared it to the models created in prep. The system then re-targeted the on-set performance to the younger version of the character.

“We did all of this without adding animation or keyframes to the performance,” notes the visual effects supervisor.

In creating the younger versions of each character, ILM collected thousands of images and videos of the actors’ targeted ages and built an AI-based engine as a way to check the facial performance of the younger model. They then would reattach the digital head to the live-action body. Visual effects also performed work on the hands and the bodies, or at times, aged-up De Niro if he didn’t look old enough.

Visual effects accounted for 1,750 shots for the three-plus-hour movie. Now, Helman and the team are focusing on giving the system a facelift by reducing the size and weight of the rig. They’re also integrating AI into the coding for improved accuracy and faster performance.

“We did this for the actors and how performance can be so powerful,” notes Helman. “The whole thing about this is if we take away the technology from the actors and from the director and get better performances then we have a better movie. That’s the thing that drives what we are doing.”

More Film

  • Joe Pesci The Irishman VFX De-aging

    Technology Turns Back Time on 'The Irishman'

    Motion capture in one form or another has been around for decades, and certainly the most recognizable modern use comes from “The Lord of the Rings” films in which Andy Serkis portrayed the beady-eyed creature Gollum. The actor wore a special bodysuit, helmet and strategically placed markers so that each detail of the part computer-generated, [...]

  • Sunbeams pass trough trees at a

    A New Environmental Standard For Hollywood (Guest Column)

    We recently received a crackling phone call from Australia. Of all people, it was one of the producers of the 1992 animated hit “FernGully,” who had just returned from evacuation after a miraculous shift in the wind prevented his entire farm from being destroyed by wildfire. Much of the country was not so lucky. Still, in [...]

  • Sam Mendes with script supervisor Nicoletta

    Scripter Krysty Wilson-Cairns Broke Rules With ‘1917’

    Taut, tense and fluid, the Oscar-nominated script for “1917” reflects a collaboration of old guard and new — Oscar-winning writer-director Sam Mendes and debut feature writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns. They structured the WWI epic as a single shot tracking two young British soldiers, lance corporals Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George MacKay). Their mission? Cross no-man’s [...]

  • On the Record

    Why Russell Simmons Accusers Doc 'On The Record' Is So Much Bigger Than Oprah Scandal

    “On The Record,” a harrowing documentary about the burden of women of color in the #MeToo movement, has been upstaged for nearly a month by the departure of former executive producer Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey, who had also guaranteed the film’s distribution through an overall streaming deal with Apple, was always meant to amplify an urgent [...]

  • Picturehouse Acquires U.K. Rights for Maria

    Picturehouse Entertainment Acquires U.K. Rights for Maria Sødahl’s ‘Hope’

    Picturehouse Entertainment has acquired U.K. rights from TrustNordisk for Maria Sødahl’s “Hope,” which stars Stellan Skarsgård and Andrea Bræin Hovig, and will have its European premiere at the Berlin Film Festival this month. Based on the director’s own experiences after being diagnosed with brain cancer, “Hope” explores the relationship between artists and partners Tomas (Skarsgård) [...]

  • A view of a building which

    China’s Giant Qingdao Studios Halts Film and TV Production

    The giant film studio complex at Qingdao in Eastern China has halted all film and TV production in response to the novel coronavirus that has infected thousands in the country and claimed more than 360 lives. Qingdao Oriental Movie Metropolis announced on Monday via its official WeChat social media channel that all productions at the [...]

  • TorinoFilmLab Announces 2020 ScriptLab Participants (EXCLUSIVE)

    TorinoFilmLab Announces 2020 ScriptLab Participants (EXCLUSIVE)

    The TorinoFilm Lab has announced the 20 feature film projects and five story editor trainees who will take part in the 2020 edition of ScriptLab, an intensive workshop focused on feature film scripts in early stages of development. The program partners participants with filmmakers from around the world to develop their scripts through a series [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad