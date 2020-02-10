×

Taika Waititi Dedicates His Oscar to Win the Indigenous Kids of the World

By

Deputy Editor, Variety.com

Meredith's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taika Waititi - Adapted Screenplay - Jojo Rabbit92nd Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Taika Waititi has won best adapted screenplay at the 2020 Academy Awards for “Jojo Rabbit.” Taking the stage the actor, director and writer joked about his statue, “This is really light! It’s supposed to be heavy.”

Turning to serious Waitit started to get emotional thanking his mother the original author of “Jojo Rabbit” Christine Leunens stating, “There are many people that I want to thank, but I won’t because I can’t remember them.”

He then dedicated his win to “all the indigenous kids of the world who want to do art and dance and write stories.” Waititi said, holding up his trophy, “We are the original storytellers and we can make it here, as well. Thank you.”

“JoJo Rabbit” follows a young boy growing up in Nazi Germany during World War II. After being raised under the banner of Nazi propaganda, Jojo spends most of his time training for war and talking to his imaginary friend, Hitler (played by Waititi). But his values are challenged when he runs into the people victimized and executed by the Third Reich.

Bouncing off Waititi’s speech is was his mother, Robin Cohen, who introduced the writer/director to the book and encouraged him to adapt it to film.

Popular on Variety

This is Waititi’s first Oscar win, but not his first nomination. The director was also nominated in 2005 for the short film “Two Cars, One Night.”

“Jojo Rabbit” was nominated for six Oscars including a nomination for actress in a supporting role Scarlett Johansson, film editing, costume design, production design and best picture.

More Film

  • Taika Waititi - Adapted Screenplay -

    Taika Waititi Dedicates His Oscar to Win the Indigenous Kids of the World

    Taika Waititi has won best adapted screenplay at the 2020 Academy Awards for “Jojo Rabbit.” Taking the stage the actor, director and writer joked about his statue, “This is really light! It’s supposed to be heavy.” Turning to serious Waitit started to get emotional thanking his mother the original author of “Jojo Rabbit” Christine Leunens [...]

  • Jeff Bezos

    Oscars: Chris Rock Pokes Fun at Amazon's Jeff Bezos 

    Despite not having an official host, the 92nd Oscars still featured a mini-monologue from previous hosts Chris Rock and Steve Martin. Following the show’s opening music number from Janelle Monae, Rock and Martin, after some self-deprecating, had some fun at the expense of some of the night’s attendees, including Martin Scorsese and Mahershala Ali. “I [...]

  • Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt Slams GOP, Trump Impeachment Trial at the Oscars

    Brad Pitt continued his awards season (and acceptance speech) domination on Sunday night, winning the supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” During his speech, Pitt also got political, calling out the Trump impeachment trial for blocking the testimony of former national security [...]

  • An Oscar statue is displayed during

    Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

    The biggest night in Hollywood is finally here. The 92nd Academy Awards could potentially be a historic night, depending on how key races pan out. If “Parasite” wins best picture, it would be the first foreign-language film to do so. Its win in the international feature film or director (for Bong Joon Ho) categories would [...]

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman's Oscars Gown Features the Names of Snubbed Female Directors

    Natalie Portman made a statement on the Oscars red carpet, with her Dior cape embroidered with the names of women who directed movies last year — and weren’t nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards. Names on the cape included Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad