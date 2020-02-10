Taika Waititi Dedicates His Oscar to Win the Indigenous Kids of the World

Taika Waititi has won best adapted screenplay at the 2020 Academy Awards for “Jojo Rabbit.” Taking the stage the actor, director and writer joked about his statue, “This is really light! It’s supposed to be heavy.”

Turning to serious Waitit started to get emotional thanking his mother the original author of “Jojo Rabbit” Christine Leunens stating, “There are many people that I want to thank, but I won’t because I can’t remember them.”

He then dedicated his win to “all the indigenous kids of the world who want to do art and dance and write stories.” Waititi said, holding up his trophy, “We are the original storytellers and we can make it here, as well. Thank you.”

“JoJo Rabbit” follows a young boy growing up in Nazi Germany during World War II. After being raised under the banner of Nazi propaganda, Jojo spends most of his time training for war and talking to his imaginary friend, Hitler (played by Waititi). But his values are challenged when he runs into the people victimized and executed by the Third Reich.

Bouncing off Waititi’s speech is was his mother, Robin Cohen, who introduced the writer/director to the book and encouraged him to adapt it to film.

This is Waititi’s first Oscar win, but not his first nomination. The director was also nominated in 2005 for the short film “Two Cars, One Night.”

“Jojo Rabbit” was nominated for six Oscars including a nomination for actress in a supporting role Scarlett Johansson, film editing, costume design, production design and best picture.