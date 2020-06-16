2021 Spirit Awards Postponed

The 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards have been postponed until April 24.

The announcement comes following news that the Oscars were being pushed back two months — from Feb. 28 to April 25. The Spirit Awards traditionally take place the day before the Academy Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

While the Golden Globes take place the first Sunday after New Year’s Day, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has yet to announce the date for the 2021 ceremony. However, organizers say they are closely monitoring the situation.

“We are examining every option in order to find a solution that will serve the interests of the film and television creative community and the industry during this time,” HFPA president Lorenzo Soria previously in a statement.

Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” was named best picture at last year’s Spirit Awards. The top acting awards in 2020 went to Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”), Renée Zellweger (“Judy”), Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”) and Zhao Shuzhen (“The Farewell”). Brothers Benny and Josh Safdie took home the directing prize for “Uncut Gems.” Aubrey Plaza hosted the ceremony for the last two years.