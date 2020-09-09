Shawn Mendes to Perform at 2020 Toronto Film Festival Tribute Awards

Shawn Mendes will perform at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival Tribute Awards, the organization announced Wednesday.

Along with his performance, he will endow the new Shawn Mendes Foundation Changemaker Award. The $10,000 prize will be given to a film that tackles issues of social change. The foundation will also make an annual contribution in support of TIFF Next Wave and helping TIFF deliver key initiatives to elevate young voices.

During the one-hour broadcast, Academy Award winners Anthony Hopkins (“The Silence of the Lambs”) and Kate Winslet (“The Reader”) will both receive a TIFF Tribute Actor Award. Hopkins’ new film “The Father” from Sony Pictures Classics is screening after a successful launch at Sundance earlier this year, while Winslet is dropping her much anticipated “Ammonite” from Neon.

Director Chloé Zhao, who helms the upcoming “Nomadland” starring Frances McDormand, is receiving the TIFF Ebert Director Award, while filmmaker Mira Nair will be honored with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media. Oscar-nominated composer Terence Blanchard is receiving the Variety Artisan Award and director Tracey Deer accepts the TIFF Emerging Talent Award.

The 2020 TIFF Tribute Awards will be hosted by Etalk’s Chloe Wilde and Tyrone Edwards, with presenters including Colin Farrell, Ava DuVernay, Tabu, Regina King, Olivia Colman, Jodie Foster and Delroy Lindo. Produced by Bell Media Studios, it will air Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CTV and streamed internationally by Variety.

Joana Vincente, executive director and co-head of TIFF said, “Shawn shares TIFF’s commitment to elevating and empowering young changemakers to transforming the world through advocacy, and we’re absolutely thrilled to have him join us to perform at this year’s TIFF Tribute Awards as we honour the film industry’s contributors.”

The 45th Toronto International Film Festival runs from Sept. 10 through 19.