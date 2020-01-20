SAG Awards 2020: From Charlize Theron to ‘Parasite,’ What You Didn’t See on TV

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Brad Pitt made a crack about his marriages. Robert De Niro got political. And Jennifer Aniston talked about appearing in a commercial for Bob’s Big Boy.

Those were just some of thing that happened on stage at the SAG Awards that were broadcast on TNT/TBS on Sunday night.

However, Variety was inside the Shrine Auditorium to see and hear what the cameras didn’t catch during the the 26th annual show.

Quentin Tarantino gushed over Charlize Theron’s work in “Mad Max: Fury Road.” He told the “Bombshell” star that he watched the George Miller-directed movie at least three times over a weekend. “Have you told George that?” Theron asked. “He would love that.”

During the next commercial break, Bruce Dern was sitting at in his seat when he smiled and pointed to Theron. She jumped up from her seat and headed over to give Dern a big hug.

Scarlett Johansson almost went MIA when the supporting actress category was presented. As she and Colin Jost headed to the back of the house looking for a restroom, an usher warned them that the category (she was up for her work in “Jojo Rabbit”) was coming up next. ScarJo and her “Saturday Night Live” fiancé scooted back to their seats.

Supporting actress nominee Jennifer Lopez didn’t stick around much longer after Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) won the trophy. The “Hustlers” star and Alex Rodriguez left the building a couple of commercial breaks later, but not before Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti bent down to chat with the couple at their table. The mayor sat at a table across the room with Jeffrey Katzenberg, who announced that he and has wife recently donated $250,000 in a matching grant to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

The stars of “The Crown” had to leave shortly after the series won the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series award to catch a flight back to the U.K. to continue filming season four of their Netflix show. While they didn’t deny they were shooting the Prince Charles and Diana wedding when Variety chatted with Josh O’Connor and Erin Doherty on the carpet, Helena Bonham Carter revealed that she had just wrapped a hospital scene in which Princess Margaret had part of her lung removed in 1985.

Roman Griffin Davis was the coolest kid on the carpet. The 10-year-old “Jojo Rabbit” star had his nails painted orange for the big day. Meanwhile, 8-year-old twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovett, who played Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård’s sons on “Big Little Lies,” spent most of the commercial breaks taking photos with A-listers like Renee Zellweger, Glenn Close and Tom Hanks.

Renée Zellweger cooled off at her table with a spritz of an electric mister. Glenn Close asked her how it worked.

Leonardo DiCaprio received a thank you from a fan for his environmental activism. “I love what you’re doing and speaking up,” the young man said. “I’m a surfer so it means a lot.”

Yes, “Parasite” won the top film prize. However, the cast received a standing ovation even before the win when the actors walked onto the stage earlier on the night to present their film during the show.

The SAG Awards are known as one of the shortest ceremonies during awards season. Sunday’s night’s event clocked in at just two hours and 15 minutes. Keeping things on track was an announcer who asked winners not to hug people on the way to the stage in order to save the time for their acceptance speeches.

At the end of the night. Zellweger chatted with fellow winner Sam Rockwell while they waited for their cars. “Harriet” director Kasi Lemmons asked them to huddle together so she could snap a photo.

