Pulsar, XYZ Sell ‘Superdeep’ to Major Territories Ahead of Sitges (EXCLUSIVE)

Pulsar Content has closed multiple pre-sales on Arseny Sukhin’s science-fiction horror movie “Superdeep” in the run up to its world premiere at Sitgès.

Inspired by true events, the movie stars Milena Radulivic (“The Balkan Line”) and Nikita Duvbanov, and is set in 1984, when inexplicable screams were recorded in Kola Superdeep Borehole, the biggest secret lab in the USSR. In the wake of these events, Kola Superdeep was closed and a small research team went down to find out what the world’s deepest borehole was hiding. What they discovered turned out to be the greatest threat to mankind, leaving them very little chance to ever come back to the surface.

The English-language movie was acquired by Shudder for North America, the U.K. and Australia/New Zealand in a deal overseen by XYZ Films.

“From the seed of a terrifying urban legend, the ‘Superdeep’ team has crafted an epic, thrilling creature feature that we can’t wait to unleash on Shudder members in 2021,” said Emily Gotto, Shudder’s head of global acquisitions.

Pulsar, meanwhile, sold the movie to leading international distributors, including Koch Films for German speaking Europe and Italy, Klockworx for Japan, Lumix for Korea, Catchplay for Taiwan, and Noori for Vietnam. Volga will release the film in Russia.

Shot in 4K, “Superdeep” is produced by Sergey Torchilin, Alexander Kalushkin, Ivan Tarlykov, Konstantin Elkin, Andrey Lyakhov. “Superdeep” will be ready to deliver at the end of the year and support Dolby Atmos technology.

The movie has garnered some buzz since Pulsar and XYZ launched sales ahead of Cannes’ virtual market. Recent videos about the true story of the Kola Superdeep Borehole posted on Youtube went viral, garnering more than 10 million views.