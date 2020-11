Producers Guild Awards Deadlines Moved Up for 2021

The Producers Guild of America has shifted some of its key dates for the upcoming 32nd annual Producers Guild of America Awards, which will remain on March 24 in a virtual format.

The awards season has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the Academy Awards being pushed back to April 25 with an eligibility period through the end of February.

The PGA selected the producers of “1917” in January for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Motion Picture. The PGA, which represents more than 8,000 members, announced Thursday a variety of date changes from what was announced on Sept. 30 — with most deadlines now about a week earlier.

Below is a summary of the changes:

Announcement of Nominees for Documentary Feature Film — move from Thurs., Feb. 11 to Tues., Feb. 2.

Close of Nomination Polls for Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures — move from Thurs., March 11 to Sun. March 7 at 2 p.m.

Announcement of Nominees for Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures– move from Fri., March 12 to Mon., March 8

Opening of Final Polls for Documentary Motion Pictures, Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, TV Series/Specials, Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures — move from Fri., March 12 to Mon., March 8

The Guild will share additional information about eligibility dates for the Innovation Award, as well as its annual PGA East and West Coast Celebrations of 2021 Producers Guild Awards nominees and producing teams at a later date.

Eligibility Period for 2021 Producers Guild Awards

Television Series/Specials, Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures, Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, November 6, 2020

Television Series/Specials: Friday, November 13, 2020

Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Friday, November 13, 2020

Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: Friday, November 13, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, November 20, 2020

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures ONLY: Friday, November 6, 2020

Nomination Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 11, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Nomination Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 pm PT

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 pm PT

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 pm PT

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Monday, March 8, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Monday, March 8, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Monday, March 8, 2021

Final Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021

Documentary Motion Pictures: Monday, March 8, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Monday, March 8, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Monday, March 8, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Monday, March 8, 2021

Final Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Monday, March 8, 2021

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 19, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 19, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021