Virtual PGA Awards Announce Show Date and Extended Eligibility Period

The Producers Guild of America has announced the key dates and timeline for their 2021 Producers Guild of America Awards. Celebrating their 32nd awards ceremony, the PGA awards will be held virtually on March 24, 2021, nine days after the 93rd Oscar nominations are announced.

In a joint statement, Producers Guild of America presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said, “Our 2021 PGA Awards will look different than previous years with a shift to a virtual presentation, but we’re excited by the opportunity to put on our show in a more accessible, personal, and entirely new way. Shining a light on the tireless work of our peers and the pioneers of our industry who are leading us into the next chapter of entertainment will be a great way to reflect and regroup as we continue to move our industry forward. Amidst the changes happening all around us, our commitment to our members, and to uplifting the art and craft of producing, is steadfast.”

The eligibility period will follow the same timeline as the Academy. All films released between Jan. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021 will be eligible for one of the ten slots for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures. Since 2017, the outstanding producer of documentary theatrical motion pictures category has expanded from five to seven nominees. The guild has not yet shared if that will remain the case for the 2021 awards ceremony. Outstanding producer of animated theatrical motion pictures has selected five nominees since 2005, with the exception of 2010 when it cited only three (“Toy Story 3,” “Despicable Me” and “How to Train Your Dragon”).

The PGA has been one of the strongest barometers for the Academy Awards and particularly the best picture category, although last year the guild selected Sam Mendes’ “1917” while the Oscars elected for Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite.” Other film winners included “Toy Story 4” for animated feature and “Apollo 11” on the documentary side, which missed out on a nomination.

The guild will be sharing information regarding the eligibility dates for the Innovation Award, as well as its annual PGA east and west coast celebrations of the year’s nominees at a later date.

All key dates for the ceremony, including the timeline for television series, streaming programs and more, are listed below.

Eligibility Period for 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Television Series/Specials, Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures, Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, November 6, 2020

Television Series/Specials: Friday, November 13, 2020

Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Friday, November 13, 2020

Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: Friday, November 13, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, November 20, 2020

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures ONLY: Fri., November 6, 2020

Nomination Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 11, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Nomination Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, March 11, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, March 11, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 12, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 12, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021

Final Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 12, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 12, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021

Final Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Monday, March 8, 2021

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 19, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 19, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021

