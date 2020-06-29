Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Pain and Glory’ Sweeps 7th Platino Xcaret Awards

Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” swept the 7th Platino Xcaret Awards, winning best Ibero-American film, as well as the best director and screenplay for Almodovar. It also took home three other awards: Original music for Alberto Iglesias, editing for Teresa Font and best actor for Antonio Banderas, Oscar-nominated for his role in Almodóvar’s semi-autobiographical opus.

Relegated to an online announcement by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ibero-America’s most prestigious awards ceremony unveiled the winners on its YouTube channel on Monday, June 29 where Platinos ambassador and CNN Español journalist Juan Carlos Arciniegas teamed up with Mexican actor-comedian Omar Chaparro and Colombian actress-singer Majida Issa to read out the winners.

Enrique Cerezo, president of the Premios Xcaret, said: “We regret that we couldn’t be present on site because of a nightmare we hope to wake up from soon.”

It was a banner year for Spanish productions which went home with most of the awards in both film and TV. Spanish Netflix series “La Casa de Papel” (“Money Heist”) beat out fellow nominees in the categories of best actor (Alvaro Morte), best supporting actress (Alba Flores) and the top prize of Best Ibero-American series/mini-series.

The best animated film Platino Award went to “Buñuel en el laberinto de las tortugas” from Spain, a Special Jury Prize winner at the 2018 Animation is Film Festival.

Colombia’s most lauded film last year, “Monos,” by Alejandro Landes, won prizes for cinematography (Jasper Wolf) and sound (Lena Esquenazi).

Mexico’s Lila Aviles scooped the best feature debut Platino for her acclaimed “The Chambermaid” (“La Camarista”), beating Spanish productions or co-productions “El despertar de las hormigas” (a co-production with Costa Rica), “La hija de un ladron,” and “Ventajas de viajar en tren,” a co-production with France.

Mexican actress Cecilia Suarez took best actress in a series for her role in Netflix dark comedy series “La Casa de las Flores” (“House of Flowers”) for the second consecutive year.

Antonella Sudasassi’s “El despertar de las hormigas” “(The Awakening of the Ants”), sold by FiGa Films, took home the Cinema and Values in Education award, marking the first time a Costa Rican film has won a Platino. Set in a village in Costa Rica, “Despertar…” turns on an unhappy wife and mother who struggles against the gender expectations made of her.

Brazil’s winners were represented by best documentary winner “The Edge of Democracy,” on Netflix, directed by Petra Costas and the best actress award, which went to Carol Duarte for her performance in Karim Ainouz’s “Invisible Life,” which topped Cannes Un Certain Regard last year.

The Platino Xcaret Awards for Ibero-American Cinema are hosted by Egeda (Entity of Rights Management of Audio-Visual Producers), Fipca (Ibero-American Federation of Film and Audiovisual Producers), with the support of the Iberio-American Academies and film institutes.

The Platinos Industry event, which was supposed to debut this year, has been replaced by the Platino Industry Encounters, which will take place in a virtual format every month throughout the year, starting with Animation in Ibero-America on July 14.

Money Heist Courtesy of Netflix

7th PREMIOS PLATINO WINNERS

BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM

“Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar, Spain

BEST DIRECTOR

Pedro Almodovar, “Pain and Glory”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Pedro Almodovar, “Pain and Glory”

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

Alberto Iglesias, “Pain and Glory”

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

BEST ACTRESS

Carol Duarte, “Invisible Life,” Brazil

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Buñuel en el laberinto de las tortugas,” Spain

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“The Edge of Democracy,” Brazil

BEST DEBUT FILM

“The Chambermaid,” Mexico

BEST EDITING

Teresa Font, “Pain and Glory,” Spain

BEST ART DIRECTION

Juan Pedro de Gaspar, “Mientras dure la guerra,” Spain

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jasper Wolf, “Monos,” Colombia

BEST SOUND DIRECTION

Lena Esquenazi, “Monos,” Colombia

BEST FILM & EDUCATION IN VALUES

“The Chambermaid,” Mexico

BEST IBEROAMERICAN SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

“La Casa de Papel,” Spain

BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

Alvaro Morte, “La Casa de Papel,” Spain

BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

Cecilia Suárez, “La Casa de las Flores,” Mexico

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

Gerardo Romano, “El Marginal III,” Argentina

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

Alba Flores, “La Casa de Papel,” Spain