Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Pain and Glory’ Sweeps 7th Platino Xcaret Awards

Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” swept the 7th Platino Xcaret Awards, winning best Ibero-American film, as well as the best director and screenplay for Almodovar. It also took home three other awards: Original music for Alberto Iglesias, editing for Teresa Font and best actor for Antonio Banderas, Oscar-nominated for his role in Almodóvar’s semi-autobiographical opus.
Relegated to an online announcement by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ibero-America’s most prestigious awards ceremony unveiled the winners on its YouTube channel on Monday, June 29 where Platinos ambassador and CNN Español journalist Juan Carlos Arciniegas teamed up with Mexican actor-comedian Omar Chaparro and Colombian actress-singer Majida Issa to read out the winners.
Enrique Cerezo, president of the Premios Xcaret, said: “We regret that we couldn’t be present on site because of a nightmare we hope to wake up from soon.”
It was a banner year for Spanish productions which went home with most of the awards in both film and TV. Spanish Netflix series “La Casa de Papel” (“Money Heist”) beat out fellow nominees in the categories of best actor (Alvaro Morte), best supporting actress (Alba Flores) and the top prize of Best Ibero-American series/mini-series.
The best animated film Platino Award went to “Buñuel en el laberinto de las tortugas” from Spain, a Special Jury Prize winner at the 2018 Animation is Film Festival.
Colombia’s most lauded film last year, “Monos,” by Alejandro Landes, won prizes for cinematography (Jasper Wolf) and sound (Lena Esquenazi).
Mexico’s Lila Aviles scooped the best feature debut Platino for her acclaimed “The Chambermaid” (“La Camarista”), beating Spanish productions or co-productions “El despertar de las hormigas” (a co-production with Costa Rica), “La hija de un ladron,” and “Ventajas de viajar en tren,” a co-production with France.
Mexican actress Cecilia Suarez took best actress in a series for her role in Netflix dark comedy series “La Casa de las Flores” (“House of Flowers”) for the second consecutive year.
Antonella Sudasassi’s “El despertar de las hormigas” “(The Awakening of the Ants”), sold by FiGa Films, took home the Cinema and Values in Education award, marking the first time a Costa Rican film has won a Platino. Set in a village in Costa Rica, “Despertar…” turns on an unhappy wife and mother who struggles against the gender expectations made of her.
Brazil’s winners were represented by best documentary winner “The Edge of Democracy,” on Netflix, directed by Petra Costas and the best actress award, which went to Carol Duarte for her performance in Karim Ainouz’s “Invisible Life,” which topped Cannes Un Certain Regard last year.
The Platino Xcaret Awards for Ibero-American Cinema are hosted by Egeda (Entity of Rights Management of Audio-Visual Producers), Fipca (Ibero-American Federation of Film and Audiovisual Producers), with the support of the Iberio-American Academies and film institutes.
The Platinos Industry event, which was supposed to debut this year, has been replaced by the Platino Industry Encounters, which will take place in a virtual format every month throughout the year, starting with Animation in Ibero-America on July 14.
7th PREMIOS PLATINO WINNERS
BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM
“Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar, Spain
BEST DIRECTOR
Pedro Almodovar, “Pain and Glory”
BEST SCREENPLAY
Pedro Almodovar, “Pain and Glory”
BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC
Alberto Iglesias, “Pain and Glory”
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
BEST ACTRESS
Carol Duarte, “Invisible Life,” Brazil
BEST ANIMATED FILM
“Buñuel en el laberinto de las tortugas,” Spain
BEST DOCUMENTARY
“The Edge of Democracy,” Brazil
BEST DEBUT FILM
“The Chambermaid,” Mexico
BEST EDITING
Teresa Font, “Pain and Glory,” Spain
BEST ART DIRECTION
Juan Pedro de Gaspar, “Mientras dure la guerra,” Spain
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jasper Wolf, “Monos,” Colombia
BEST SOUND DIRECTION
Lena Esquenazi, “Monos,” Colombia
BEST FILM & EDUCATION IN VALUES
“The Chambermaid,” Mexico
BEST IBEROAMERICAN SERIES OR MINI-SERIES
“La Casa de Papel,” Spain
BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES
Alvaro Morte, “La Casa de Papel,” Spain
BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES
Cecilia Suárez, “La Casa de las Flores,” Mexico
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES
Gerardo Romano, “El Marginal III,” Argentina
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES
Alba Flores, “La Casa de Papel,” Spain