Oscars Scorecard 2020: Wins by Studio

“Parasite” made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, winning a total of four Oscars, including best picture and director for Bong Joon Ho. It was also a big night for Neon, the film’s distributor, which went home with a total of four trophies.

“Parasite” also scooped up original screenplay honors and best international film.

Also scoring four Academy Awards on Sunday night were Sony Pictures and Walt Disney Studios.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” nabbed two trophies for Sony – best supporting actor (Brad Pitt) and production design. The studio also tallied “Little Women’s” costume design victory as well as best animated short for “Hair Love.”

Walt Disney won best animated feature (“Toy Story 4”) while riding 20th Century Fox’s two wins for “Ford v Ferrari” – film editing and sound editing – and Fox Searchlight’s best adapted screenplay trophy for “JoJo Rabbit.” It’s Disney’s first Academy Awards after acquiring Fox in 2019. The studio recently announced plans to drop “Fox” from 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight, re-branding the distributors 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures.

Meanwhile, Netflix won a total of two Academy Awards on Sunday night. Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” was completely shut out, but the streaming giant’s “American Factory” won best documentary feature and Laura Dern won best supporting actress for “Marriage Story.”

Warner Bros. was the only other studio to nab multiple wins. “Joker” won best actor Joaquin Phoenix and score (Hildur Guðnadóttir).

