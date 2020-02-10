Oscars Scorecard 2020: Wins by Studio

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bong Joon Ho poses in the press room with the awards for best director for "Parasite" and for best international feature film for "Parasite" from South Korea at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles92nd Academy Awards - Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Parasitemade history at the 92nd Academy Awards, winning a total of four Oscars, including best picture and director for Bong Joon Ho. It was also a big night for Neon, the film’s distributor, which went home with a total of four trophies.

Parasite” also scooped up original screenplay honors and best international film.

Also scoring four Academy Awards on Sunday night were Sony Pictures and Walt Disney Studios.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” nabbed two trophies for Sony – best supporting actor (Brad Pitt) and production design. The studio also tallied “Little Women’s” costume design victory as well as best animated short for “Hair Love.”

Walt Disney won best animated feature (“Toy Story 4”) while riding 20th Century Fox’s two wins for “Ford v Ferrari” – film editing and sound editing – and Fox Searchlight’s best adapted screenplay trophy for “JoJo Rabbit.” It’s Disney’s first Academy Awards after acquiring Fox in 2019. The studio recently announced plans to drop “Fox” from 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight, re-branding the distributors 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures.

Meanwhile, Netflix won a total of two Academy Awards on Sunday night. Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” was completely shut out, but the streaming giant’s “American Factory” won best documentary feature and Laura Dern won best supporting actress for “Marriage Story.”

Warner Bros. was the only other studio to nab multiple wins. “Joker” won best actor Joaquin Phoenix and score (Hildur Guðnadóttir).

Full scorecard below:

Taylor Swift Variety Cover Story Sundance

More Film

  • Bong Joon Ho poses in the

    Oscars Scorecard 2020: Wins by Studio

    “Parasite” made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, winning a total of four Oscars, including best picture and director for Bong Joon Ho. It was also a big night for Neon, the film’s distributor, which went home with a total of four trophies. “Parasite” also scooped up original screenplay honors and best international film. Also [...]

  • Bong Joon-Ho ? Director and Best

    Hollywood Celebrates 'Parasite's' Best Picture Oscar: 'Massive! Historic! Landmark!'

    Bong Joon Ho’s acclaimed South Korean thriller “Parasite” became the first foreign-language film to win best picture at the Oscars, and the historic win had Hollywood heavyweights like Ava DuVernay, Sandra Oh and Priyanka Chopra cheering. “MASSIVE! HISTORIC! LANDMARK! PARASITE! The world is big and it is beautiful and films from everywhere deserve to be [...]

  • Roger Deakins 1917 Movie Cinematography

    '1917' Cinematographer Roger Deakins Wins His Second Oscar in Three Years

    Roger Deakins has won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography for “1917” — his second Oscar in three years following his first Academy Award for “Blade Runner 2049.” The 70-year-old Deakins had been favored for the trophy for his widely praised shooting of Sam Mendes’ World War I epic in what appeared to be a [...]

  • Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) has

    Oscars: 'The Irishman' Strikes Out as Netflix Nets Two Wins

    Netflix’s “The Irishman” struck out at the Oscars on Sunday night, despite its 10 nominations. Martin Scorsese’s sprawling three-and-a-half-hour look at a gangster’s life received 10 Academy Award nominations on Jan. 13 and came away empty-handed. “The Irishman” has now joined five titles that amount to the Oscar snubs hall of fame that hit double [...]

  • Brad Pitt - Supporting Actor -

    Brad Pitt Credits 'Funny Friends' Like David Fincher for Help With Awards Speeches

    One of the highlights of this year’s awards season has been Brad Pitt’s acceptance speeches for his performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” At the Golden Globes, Pitt told co-star Leonardo DiCaprio (and star of “Titanic”), “I would’ve shared the raft.” At the SAG awards, Pitt quipped that he’d put his win on [...]

  • Oscars Snubs and Surprises 2020

    Oscars: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Just as the 92nd annual Academy Awards were starting to feel utterly predictable, Bong Joon Ho was announced as best director over perceived front-runner Sam Mendes. A few minutes later, “Parasite” made history by becoming the first foreign-language film to ever win best picture. It not only defied expectation, it triumphed after the PGA Award [...]

  • Brad Pitt

    Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List

    In a stunning upset, Bong Joon Ho’s black comedy “Parasite” almost swept the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night, making history along the way. “Parasite” became the first foreign-language film to win best picture. Its victories in the international feature film, director and original screenplay categories were also a first for a South Korean movie. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad