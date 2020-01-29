×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Will Oscar Campaigning Turn to Mudslinging?

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shut

On March 5, 1963, Army Archerd wrote in Variety: “There’s been a not-so-subtle campaign pyramiding since Oscar nominations that Omar Sharif is an ex-Egyptian soldier who fought in the Israeli War. Forget it: Omar sez: ‘I never fought in any army.’” Archerd also denied the rumor that Sharif was Muslim.

Two big takeaways: 1. Mudslinging during Oscar final voting has been around for a long time; 2. Islamophobia has been around even longer.

Sharif was a sensation in the 1962 “Lawrence of Arabia,” and was nominated for supporting actor. So someone — possibly one of his rivals — started the rumor that since he’s Egyptian, he probably killed a lot of Israelis. It was one of many low points in Oscar campaigning, in which contenders and their reps start whisper campaigns that a rival’s film is seriously flawed, or that the artist is a terrible person.

It’s that time of year: Traditionally, mudslinging starts after noms are announced, since strategists know who the front-runners are. And it goes into high gear just before final voting. So far, knock wood, it’s been pretty subdued. Maybe the public is focusing on the impeachment, Jeanine Cummins’ novel “American Dirt” or “The Bachelor” and have not dredged up all the usual negativity about Oscar this year. Or maybe the best picture race is so wide open that the bad-mouthers don’t have a single film to target, as they did with “Green Book” last year.

The all-time low point centered on Columbia-Annapurna’s 2012 “Zero Dark Thirty.” The film, about the hunt for Osama Bin Laden, had been a political football since it was first announced. After it started winning critics awards, director Kathryn Bigelow and writer Mark Boal were notified that they might be called before a Senate Intelligence Committee since they might have been given “unusual access” to classified government info about torture.

Popular on Variety

As I wrote in a Feb. 8, 2013, column, “ ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ is the first film to be singled out for a D.C. investigation since the blacklist era more than 60 years ago.” Further, there were claims that the film was promoting torture in its depiction of waterboarding and other methods of “enhanced interrogation techniques.” The effect was to send the message: This film is tainted goods.

On Feb. 26, about 36 hours after the Oscar ceremony, Sen. Dianne Feinstein declared there was “no need to request further information” about “Zero Dark Thirty.” Perhaps it was a coincidence that filmmakers behind two rival best-picture contenders had strong connections in D.C. It’s unlikely all the negativity was initiated by the rivals, but it’s a safe bet that they fanned the flames.

The mudslinging was around even before Sharif’s nomination, but it accelerated as the internet offered more outlets to start rumors.

Here’s a fraction of movies subjected to smear campaigns: “The People vs. Larry Flynt” (1996), “Amistad” (1997), “The Hurricane” (1999), “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000), “The Pianist” (2002), “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008), “12 Years a Slave” (2013), “Selma” and “American Sniper” (2014), and the list goes on, including the current “Richard Jewell” (2019). The plot point about a reporter sleeping with her sources is hardly the focus of the movie, but it was certainly the focus of media attention when the film opened.

When the 2001 biopic “A Beautiful Mind” was the Oscar favorite, a flood of negative stories began appearing about John Nash, a math genius who had schizophrenia. Stacey Snider at Universal was a rare person who addressed the issue directly. She said: “The timing of these latest missives and their orchestration just had to be calculated. It can’t be inadvertent.”

Last year, after “Green Book” won the audience favorite award at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival, negative stories started, and didn’t let up for six months. Luckily the voters of the Golden Globes, Producers Guild and Oscars, among others, saw that these were attempts to belittle a film that audiences and voters liked.

So fasten your seat belts. It will inevitably continue. But hopefully this year, the voters will again ignore the crap and concentrate on the quality.

More Film

  • Sylvie's Love Review

    'Sylvie's Love': Film Review

    Sultry music swells as the camera swoons over a young couple in a tender nighttime embrace. The 1950s residential New York City street is carefully rain-slicked and lined with shiny classic cars: an obvious stage set. Gene Kelly might just have swung on that lamppost; Doris Day might lean out of an upstairs window to sigh [...]

  • Martin Scorsese Irishman BTS

    Martin Scorsese's Body of Work Extends Far Beyond Male-Centric Mafia Movies

    Actors sometimes complain about being typecast, but it’s a fact of life for anyone in entertainment. John Ford is usually labeled a director of Westerns, despite “The Grapes of Wrath” and  “Mister Roberts.” David Lean is known for his epics, but he also directed “Brief Encounter” and “Summertime.” Vincente Minnelli? The director of musicals, overlooking [...]

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    Will Oscar Campaigning Turn to Mudslinging?

    On March 5, 1963, Army Archerd wrote in Variety: “There’s been a not-so-subtle campaign pyramiding since Oscar nominations that Omar Sharif is an ex-Egyptian soldier who fought in the Israeli War. Forget it: Omar sez: ‘I never fought in any army.’” Archerd also denied the rumor that Sharif was Muslim. Two big takeaways: 1. Mudslinging [...]

  • Blake Lively

    Why Blake Lively Isn't Trying to Be the 'Female James Bond' in 'The Rhythm Section'

    “The Rhythm Section,” Reed Morano’s new espionage thriller about a female assassin who sets out to avenge her family’s untimely death, is not a female-led approximation of a “James Bond” film. Though Barbara Broccoli, the magnate producer whose family has been solely responsible for the franchise, is producing the movie, “The Rhythm Section” is decidedly not [...]

  • Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez. Kristen Anderson-Lopez,

    Kristen Anderson-Lopez Talks Responsibility, Representation in 'Frozen 2' and the Biz

    Gender parity isn’t an issue in Oscar-winning songwriting-composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez’s house, what with her longstanding collaboration with husband Bobby Lopez, but at the Oscars luncheon on Monday, it was a different story. “There were 13 female directors represented in the shorts and documentary fields,” Anderson-Lopez notes, adding, “but how do we get from there to [...]

  • 2020 Oscar Presenters: Zazie Beetz, Timothée

    Timothée Chalamet, Zazie Beetz, Gal Gadot Join List of 2020 Oscar Presenters

    Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain have announced additional presenters for the 92nd Academy Awards telecast. Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig will be presenting statuettes during the evening’s ceremony. Though none are nominated for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad