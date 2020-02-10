×

Oscars: Chris Rock Pokes Fun at Amazon’s Jeff Bezos 

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeff Bezos

Despite not having an official host, the 92nd Oscars still featured a mini-monologue from previous hosts Chris Rock and Steve Martin.

Following the show’s opening music number from Janelle Monae, Rock and Martin, after some self-deprecating, had some fun at the expense of some of the night’s attendees, including Martin Scorsese and Mahershala Ali.

“I loved the first season of ‘The Irishman,” Rock joked, in reference to the Netflix drama’s 3 hour and 30 minute run time.

“Mahershala Ali is a two-time Oscar-winner,” Rock said. “Do you know what that means if he is pulled over by cops in LA? Nothing.”

But it was Amazon’s Jeff Bezos who got the night’s biggest roasting.

Jeff Bezos is here,” Rock announced. “He’s got cash, when he writes the cash, the bank bounces.”

He continued, “Jeff is so rich, he got divorced and he’s still the richest man in the world. He saw ‘Marriage Story’ and thought it was a comedy.” 

Rock then turned to Martin. “Steve, do you have anything you want to add about Mr. Bezos?” he asked. Martin quipped, “No, I like getting my packages on time.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Jeff Bezos

    Oscars: Chris Rock Pokes Fun at Amazon's Jeff Bezos 

    Despite not having an official host, the 92nd Oscars still featured a mini-monologue from previous hosts Chris Rock and Steve Martin. Following the show’s opening music number from Janelle Monae, Rock and Martin, after some self-deprecating, had some fun at the expense of some of the night’s attendees, including Martin Scorsese and Mahershala Ali. “I [...]

  • Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt Slams GOP, Trump Impeachment Trial at the Oscars

    Brad Pitt continued his awards season (and acceptance speech) domination on Sunday night, winning the supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” During his speech, he also got political, calling out the Trump impeachment trial for blocking the testimony of former national security [...]

  • An Oscar statue is displayed during

    Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

    The biggest night in Hollywood is finally here. The 92nd Academy Awards could potentially be a historic night, depending on how key races pan out. If “Parasite” wins best picture, it would be the first foreign-language film to do so. Its win in the international feature film or director (for Bong Joon Ho) categories would [...]

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman's Oscars Gown Features the Names of Snubbed Female Directors

    Natalie Portman made a statement on the Oscars red carpet, with her Dior cape embroidered with the names of women who directed movies last year — and weren’t nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards. Names on the cape included Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day [...]

  • Deandre Arnold Matthew A. Cherry

    Student Who Was Told to Cut His Dreadlocks Arrives at Oscars

    Deandre Arnold, the high school student who was suspended for refusing to cut his dreadlocks, arrived at the 92nd Oscars as “Hair Love” director Matthew A. Cherry’s guest. Cherry and Gabrielle Union, who produced the Oscar-nominated animated short “Hair Love,” along with beauty brand Dove, invited Arnold and his mother, Sandy, to the Oscars after his [...]

  • Rian Johnson arrives at the Oscars,

    Rian Johnson Reveals 'Knives Out' Sequel Details on Oscars Red Carpet

    Rian Johnson has provided new details for the recently announced sequel to “Knives Out” on the Oscars red carpet, stating that the next case that Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth will be tasked with will introduce a brand new set of characters played by a different ensemble than the first movie. “It’s going to be Daniel [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad