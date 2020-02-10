Oscars: Chris Rock Pokes Fun at Amazon’s Jeff Bezos 

Despite not having an official host, the 92nd Oscars still featured a mini-monologue from previous hosts Chris Rock and Steve Martin.

Following the show’s opening music number from Janelle Monae, Rock and Martin, after some self-deprecating, had some fun at the expense of some of the night’s attendees, including Martin Scorsese and Mahershala Ali.

“I loved the first season of ‘The Irishman,” Rock joked, in reference to the Netflix drama’s 3 hour and 30 minute run time.

“Mahershala Ali is a two-time Oscar-winner,” Rock said. “Do you know what that means if he is pulled over by cops in LA? Nothing.”

But it was Amazon’s Jeff Bezos who got the night’s biggest roasting.

“Jeff Bezos is here,” Rock announced. “He’s got cash, when he writes the cash, the bank bounces.”

He continued, “Jeff is so rich, he got divorced and he’s still the richest man in the world. He saw ‘Marriage Story’ and thought it was a comedy.”

Rock then turned to Martin. “Steve, do you have anything you want to add about Mr. Bezos?” he asked. Martin quipped, “No, I like getting my packages on time.”