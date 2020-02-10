Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor, ‘Toy Story 4’ Named Best Animated Feature

Brad Pitt won best supporting actor at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night for his portrayal of a down-on-his-luck stuntman in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” while “Toy Story 4” picked up a best animated feature prize.

It is Pitt’s second statue, having previously won for producing “12 Years a Slave,” and his first for acting after three prior nominations. Pitt thanked the film’s writer and director Quentin Tarantino in an emotional acceptance speech.

“You are original,” Pitt said. “You are one of a kind. The film industry would be a much drier place without you.”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Ford v Ferrari,” and “The Irishman” are among the nine films vying for best picture at this year’s awards show. But, barring a major upset, the filmmaking teams behind those movies will all remain seated when the envelope is opened. “1917,” a World War I epic, is heavily favored to win the top prize, having previously picked up top honors at the Golden Globes and the Producers Guild Awards. If there’s a major upset, that could come courtesy of “Parasite,” a twisty thriller from South Korean maestro Bong Joon Ho. The film was an early victor, picking up an original screenplay Oscar over the likes of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Knives Out.”

If “Parasite” emerges victorious it will be the first foreign language film to capture the top prize. The other best picture nominees include “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “Joker,” and “Jojo Rabbit.”

Popular on Variety

This year’s contest is taking place in a period of change and tumult in the movie business. The Walt Disney Company has subsumed much of 21st Century Fox, WarnerMedia is adjusting to life under its new corporate parent AT&T, and most of the major studios are preparing to wade into the streaming realm. Last November saw the launch of Disney Plus, and WarnerMedia and Comcast are joining the fray with the upcoming debuts of their Netflix challengers: HBOMax and Peacock. With an eye towards the increased competition, Netflix has been working to establish itself as a destination for auteurs such as Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) and Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”). That’s resulted in a lot of awards attention. Netflix leads the field for Oscar contenders with 24 nominations.

The Oscars have received a great deal of criticism for their failure to nominate female directors and people of color. Only one acting nominee, Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet,” is black and no women directors were included among the nominated filmmakers. Only five female directors have ever been nominated in the Oscars nearly century long history, and only one, “The Hurt Locker’s” Kathryn Bigelow, has won. In a piece of haute couture protest, presenter Natalie Portman wore a Dior cape embroidered with the names of women such as Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), whose movies last year were snubbed in the directing category. It was also a topic that came up in several acceptance speeches.

“Representation matters deeply,” said Karen Rupert Toliver, the director of the best animated short “Hair Love,” the story of a black man who must do his daughter’s hair for the first time. “Especially in cartoons. Because in cartoons that’s how we first see our movies and it’s how we shape our lives and how we think about how we see the world.”

The broadcast is going host-less for the second year in a row. The 2019 telecast dispensed with an emcee after the original choice, Kevin Hart, stepped away in the wake of controversy over his past homophobic tweets. It didn’t hurt the ratings. Some 29.6 million viewers tune in, an increase of 3 million viewers from the all-time low ratings in 2018. The perpetual ratings struggles point to another issue for the Oscars. There have become a glut of televised awards shows for movie lovers to choose from, everything from the Screen Actors Guild Awards to the Indie Spirits are being broadcast, with shows such as the Globes stealing some of the Oscars’ thunder with their choice of edgy hosts such as Ricky Gervais.

The broadcast kicked off with Janelle Monae and Billy Porter singing “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and “Come Alive,” with original lyrics dedicated to the night’s nominees. Monae peppered her opener with nods to the lack of diversity among the nominees, praising the women directors who made “phenomenal films,” and noting that she was proud to be a “black queer artist telling stories.” After that galvanic musical set, Steve Martin and Chris Rock, two past Oscars hosts, delivered a rough approximation of the typical opening monologue, cracking jokes about the Iowa Caucus meltdown and Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ divorce.

“They don’t really have hosts anymore,” Martin said. “Why is that?”

“Twitter,” joked Rock. “Everybody’s got an embarrassing tweet somewhere.”

More to come…