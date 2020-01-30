×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oscars 2020: Global Conflicts Resonate Stateside

By

Bob's Most Recent Stories

View All
1917 Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal/François Duhamel

A century after World War I ended, 1917 reminds us of the cost of official policies that figure the best conflict resolution calls for young people to slaughter each other. As two angelic-looking, not-yet-cynical Tommies trudge through no-man’s land to deliver a life-or-death warning, the carnage they encounter demands we be mindful of similar missions being carried out by similar innocents somewhere on the globe, every single day. The previous major film crafted to appear as one uninterrupted shot, 2014’s “Birdman,” employed magical realism to dramatize a protagonist’s epiphany and ended up winning the best picture trophy. In director Sam Mendes and DP Roger Deakins’ hands, that bravura technique leads to ultrarealism, and the epiphany is ours: the sudden revelation of war’s unconscionable waste.

By contrast with the dark “1917” style, Taika Waititi’s cheeky Jojo Rabbit offers a witty, crisply satirical portrait of World War II, the Fatherland cheerfully painted in clean primary colors. The look is bright, the wit droll and deadpan throughout, and somehow Waititi makes sentimental subplots fit in seamlessly. Yet none of those trappings are able to mask the film’s ferocious attack on race hatred. The terms used by the movie’s slapstick Nazis to describe Jews are so ridiculous, so outrageous, so violently over-the-top that the spectator falls on the floor in hilarious disbelief, while betting that the most diehard white supremacist, having heard them, would instantly mend his ways. Not to mention the tin-pot Adolf Hitler conjured up in the youthful title character’s mind, who may remind the audience of a certain orange-haired political leader closer to home, another narcissist with a fondness for dictating minions to do his bidding.

And then there’s Parasite,” the modern-day genre-defier (is it a horror movie? a tragedy? a farce?) currently making jaws drop worldwide. Taking on class division more directly than most other movies have in a decade or more, it sets oblivious 1 percenters against the impoverished but enterprising Kim family, who latch onto their hosts and dig in. Yet just as director Bong Joon Ho upends genre conventions, he also undercuts our narrative expectations: Far from the salt of the earth, the overreaching Kims start to behave every bit as badly as the exploiters on whom they’ve been feeding. And when another character reappears with a surprising tale of woe, we’re given a stinging reminder that no matter how badly off you are, there’s always somebody else worse off to whom you may feel superior.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Harriet Bombshell Richard Jewell Best Actress

    How Acting Nominees Found Their Connection to Historic Characters

    They’re the scenes that get us talking. They’re the moving moments in which a film comes into focus not only for the audience, but also for the actors. While they may not necessarily be the clips chosen by the Academy to showcase their nominees, these sequences hold something special within. This year’s moments that made [...]

  • 1917 Movie

    Oscars 2020: Global Conflicts Resonate Stateside

    A century after World War I ended, “1917” reminds us of the cost of official policies that figure the best conflict resolution calls for young people to slaughter each other. As two angelic-looking, not-yet-cynical Tommies trudge through no-man’s land to deliver a life-or-death warning, the carnage they encounter demands we be mindful of similar missions [...]

  • Cynthia Erivo

    Listen: Cynthia Erivo on Her 'Surreal' Journey to the Oscars

    To say Cynthia Erivo’s last few months have been nothing like she has ever experienced before would be an understatement. Let’s just get to the obvious: the British actor and singer is not only a first-time Oscar nominee, but she’s up for two Academy Awards, one for best actress for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman [...]

  • Saoirse Ronan Little Women

    Oscars Contenders Illuminate American Past and Present

    Great movies always speak directly to the here and now regardless of their actual settings. Taken together, six of 2019’s best-picture nominees manage to survey still-potent American themes across the span of the past century and a half. “Little Women” is set during the Civil War, and while the adaptation, like Louisa May Alcott’s beloved [...]

  • Emma Watts 20th Century Fox

    Emma Watts Resigns as Twentieth Century Studios Production President

    Emma Watts has resigned as president of production at Twentieth Century Studios, eending a two decade-long run at the film company. The move comes after mutterings that Watts was unhappy about not being given more to do at Twentieth after the company was acquired by the Walt Disney Company in 2019. In her resignation letter, [...]

  • Rhythm Section Movie

    How a Pair DPs Shared a Visual Point of View for Assassin Thriller 'The Rhythm Section'

    Sean Bobbitt and Reed Morano have a common perspective. Both have been cinematographers on scores of projects, and each sees a script from a visual point of view. And when Bobbitt shot 2012’s “The Place Beyond the Pines,” Morano was there as second unit director. So when Morano invited Bobbitt aboard “The Rhythm Section,” a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad