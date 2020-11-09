Olivia Cooke to Campaign for Supporting Actress for ‘Sound of Metal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Going through the festival circuit has been part of the awards strategy for Amazon Studios’ “Sound of Metal,” which began its journey at Sundance back in January. As its awards prospects continue to grow for star Riz Ahmed in best actor, Variety has learned exclusively his co-star, Olivia Cooke, has been confirmed to campaign for best supporting actress for the upcoming Academy Awards.

The 26-year English actress has been building her acting resume for the last few years with standout performances in 2015’s “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” and A&E’s “Bates Motel.” As distributor, Amazon Studios continues to mount a campaign for the film.

Following strong receptions out of Toronto, Middleburg and AFI Film festivals, Cooke could find some room to break through a seemingly thinner best supporting actress race, which has yet to reveal a traditional “frontrunner.” Although her performance is beautifully orchestrated, Cooke will have steep competition including Olivia Colman (“The Father”), Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”), Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”) and Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”).

Aside from Ahmed and Cooke’s emotional and powerful turns, the film looks to be competitive for a nomination in categories such as best original screenplay (Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance), sound (Nicolas Becker), editing (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen) and original score (Abraham Marder).

“Sound of Metal” tells the story of a heavy-metal drummer named Ruben (played by Riz Ahmed), who’s life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing. Cooke plays Lou, Ruben’s girlfriend.

The film is directed by Darius Marder, in his feature debut. Other stars include Paul Raci, Mathieu Amalric, Shaheem Sanchez and Chelsea Lee.

“Sound of Metal” will be released in select theaters on Nov. 20 and will be available on Amazon Prime Video Dec. 4.

