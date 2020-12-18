‘Nomadland’ Scores Seven Nominations From Chicago Film Critics Association

Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” has earned seven nominations for 2020 honors from the Chicago Film Critics Association, followed by six each for Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow” and Charlie Kaufman’s “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.”

David Fincher’s “Mank” and Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” took five nominations each. With 28 nominations, Netflix is the most recognized studio, followed by Amazon with 16 and and A24 with 15. Zhao and Fennell each earned three nominations.

The Best Director category is comprised entirely of women and people of color with Fennell, Lee, Steve McQueen, Reichardt and Zhao. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross achieved a double nomination in the same category, earning Best Original Score nominations for their work in both “Soul” and “Mank.” The late Chadwick Boseman earned nominations for Best Actor in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Best Supporting Actor in “Da 5 Bloods.”

The nominations were unveiled Friday and winners will be announced on Dec. 21. The complete list of 2020 Chicago Film Critics Awards nominations is as follows:

BEST PICTURE

Da 5 Bloods

First Cow

Lovers Rock

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

BEST DIRECTOR

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods

Steve McQueen, Lovers Rock

Kelly Reichardt, First Cow

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Steven Yeun, Minari

BEST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Carrie Coon, The Nest

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

David Strathairn, Nomadland

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Toni Collette, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Letitia Wright, Mangrove

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Da 5 Bloods by Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

Never Rarely Sometimes Always by Eliza Hittman

Promising Young Woman by Emerald Fennell

Soul by Pete Docter, Mike Jones & Kemp Powers

The Trial of the Chicago 7 by Aaron Sorkin

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Father by Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller

First Cow by Jonathan Raymond & Kelly Reichardt

I’m Thinking of Ending Things by Charlie Kaufman

Nomadland by Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami by Kemp Powers

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Onward

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

The Wolf House

Wolfwalkers

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Collective

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Dick Johnson is Dead

he Social Dilemma

Time

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Another Round

Bacurau

Beanpole

Collective

La Llorona

Vitalina Varela

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

First Cow, Christopher Blauvelt

Lovers Rock, Shabier Kirchner

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

The Vast of Night, Miguel Ioann Littin Menz

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Branford Marsalis

Mank, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Soul, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Tenet, Ludwig Goransson

BEST ART DIRECTION

Birds of Prey

Emma

First Cow

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Mank

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Birds of Prey

Emma

First Cow

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

The Invisible Man

The Midnight Sky

Possessor

Tenet

BEST EDITING

I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Robert Frazen

Lovers Rock, Chris Dickens & Steve McQueen

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Tenet, Jennifer Lame

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR PROMISING FILMMAKER

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Darius Marder, Sound of Metal

Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Kelly O’Sullivan, Saint Frances

Helena Zengel, News of the World