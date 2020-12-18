‘Nomadland’ Scores Seven Nominations From Chicago Film Critics Association

Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” has earned seven nominations for 2020 honors from the Chicago Film Critics Association, followed by six each for Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow” and Charlie Kaufman’s “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.”
David Fincher’s “Mank” and Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” took five nominations each. With 28 nominations, Netflix is the most recognized studio, followed by Amazon with 16 and and A24 with 15. Zhao and Fennell each earned three nominations.
The Best Director category is comprised entirely of women and people of color with Fennell, Lee, Steve McQueen, Reichardt and Zhao. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross achieved a double nomination in the same category, earning Best Original Score nominations for their work in both “Soul” and “Mank.” The late Chadwick Boseman earned nominations for Best Actor in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Best Supporting Actor in “Da 5 Bloods.”
The nominations were unveiled Friday and winners will be announced on Dec. 21. The complete list of 2020 Chicago Film Critics Awards nominations is as follows:
BEST PICTURE
Da 5 Bloods
First Cow
Lovers Rock
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
BEST DIRECTOR
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods
Steve McQueen, Lovers Rock
Kelly Reichardt, First Cow
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
BEST ACTOR
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods
Steven Yeun, Minari
BEST ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Carrie Coon, The Nest
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
David Strathairn, Nomadland
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Toni Collette, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Letitia Wright, Mangrove
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Da 5 Bloods by Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
Never Rarely Sometimes Always by Eliza Hittman
Promising Young Woman by Emerald Fennell
Soul by Pete Docter, Mike Jones & Kemp Powers
The Trial of the Chicago 7 by Aaron Sorkin
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Father by Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller
First Cow by Jonathan Raymond & Kelly Reichardt
I’m Thinking of Ending Things by Charlie Kaufman
Nomadland by Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami by Kemp Powers
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Onward
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
The Wolf House
Wolfwalkers
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Collective
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Dick Johnson is Dead
he Social Dilemma
Time
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Another Round
Bacurau
Beanpole
Collective
La Llorona
Vitalina Varela
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
First Cow, Christopher Blauvelt
Lovers Rock, Shabier Kirchner
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
The Vast of Night, Miguel Ioann Littin Menz
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Branford Marsalis
Mank, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Soul, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Tenet, Ludwig Goransson
BEST ART DIRECTION
Birds of Prey
Emma
First Cow
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Mank
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Birds of Prey
Emma
First Cow
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
The Invisible Man
The Midnight Sky
Possessor
Tenet
BEST EDITING
I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Robert Frazen
Lovers Rock, Chris Dickens & Steve McQueen
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Tenet, Jennifer Lame
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR PROMISING FILMMAKER
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Darius Marder, Sound of Metal
Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night
MOST PROMISING PERFORMER
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Kelly O’Sullivan, Saint Frances
Helena Zengel, News of the World