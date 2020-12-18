New York Film Critics Circle Announces Winners (Updating Live)

The New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC), one of the key precursors to the awards season, is announcing their best-of-the-year winners after this very strange 2020.

Comprised of nearly 50 critics and journalists from outlets such as Variety, Time Magazine and Vanity Fair, the East Coast group began voting at 9 a.m. and will announce winners as they are decided Friday morning.

In 2019, the voting body selected Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” as the best film of the year before the Netflix drama went on to be nominated for 10 Oscars. In the last decade, only Todd Haynes’ “Carol” failed be nominated for best picture at the Oscars after winning the best film with NYFCC. The group has also made some eclectic choices that don’t always translate to the Academy’s ballots. During last year’s voting, they shocked many prognosticators when selecting Josh and Benny Safdie as their best director choice for the A24 drama “Uncut Gems” with Adam Sandler. The feature ended the season with zero nominations from the Academy. Some other notable recent highlights have been Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”), Regina Hall (“Support the Girls”), and Kristen Stewart (“Clouds of Sils Maria”).

Though some movies have changed their release dates given the Oscar extension, the New York group will not consider or vote on any film released after Dec. 31.

See the full winners list below (updated as they’re announced):

Best Film:

Best Director:

Best Actor: Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Best Actress:

Best Supporting Actor:

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Animated Film:

Best Cinematography:

Best First Film:

Best Foreign Language Film:

Best Non-Fiction Film:

Special Award:

