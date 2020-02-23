NAACP Winners List 2020: Updating Live

The 51st annual NAACP Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, are currently underway in Los Angeles.

Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Lizzo, Regina King and Tyler Perry are competing for entertainer of the year.

On Friday night, early winners were announced, including “Just Mercy,” which picked up the award for best ensemble in a motion picture. OWN’s “Greenleaf” won best drama series while ABC’s “black-ish” was named best comedy.

Beyonce, who led all nominees with 8 nods in total, won six NAACP awards on Friday, including outstanding female artist, album for “Homecoming: The Live Experience, soundtrack/compilation for “The Lion King: The Gift” and outstanding duo/group for her “Brown Skin Girl” collaboration with Saint Jhn, Wizkid and her daughter Blue Ivy, who contributed guest vocals.

This year, Rihanna will receive the prestigious President’s Award for her “groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but (someone who) has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant.”

Updated list of NAACP winners:

TELEVISION CATEGORIES Outstanding Comedy Series

“Ballers” (HBO)

“black-ish” (ABC): WINNER

“Dear White People” (Netflix)

“grown-ish” (Freeform)

“The Neighborhood” (CBS) Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC): WINNER

Cedric The Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)

Tracy Morgan – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC): WINNER

Laurence Fishburne – “black-ish” (ABC)

Terry Crews – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Halle Bailey – “grown-ish” (Freeform)

Loretta Devine – “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC): WINNER

Regina Hall – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Tichina Arnold – “The Neighborhood” (CBS) Outstanding Drama Series

“Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

“Greenleaf” (OWN): WINNER

“Queen Sugar” (OWN)

“The Chi” (Showtime)

“Watchmen” (HBO) Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX Networks)

Forest Whitaker – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz): WINNER

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC) Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Giancarlo Esposito – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Harold Perrineau – “Claws” (TNT): WINNER

Nigél Thatch – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Wendell Pierce – “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Prime Video) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

C.C.H. Pounder – “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)

Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN): WINNER

Lyric Ross – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Tina Lifford – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

“American Son” (Netflix)

“Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)

“Native Son” (HBO)

“True Detective” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix): WINNER Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Caleel Harris – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Ethan Henry Herisse – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Idris Elba – “Luther” (BBC America)

Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix): WINNER

Mahershala Ali – “True Detective” (HBO) Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Gabrielle Union – “Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)

Kerry Washington – “American Son” (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix): WINNER

Octavia Spencer – “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV Plus) Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” (PBS)

“Surviving R. Kelly” (Lifetime)

“The Breakfast Club” (Re)

“The Story of God with Morgan Freeman” (National Geographic)

“Unsung” (TV One): WINNER Outstanding Talk Series

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch): WINNER

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“The Real” (Syndicated)

“The Shop: Uninterrupted” (HBO)

“The Tamron Hall Show” (Syndicated) Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount Network)

“Rhythm + Flow” (Netflix): WINNER

“Sunday Best” (BET Networks)

“The Voice” (NBC)