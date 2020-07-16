Kate Winslet to Be Honored by Toronto Film Festival

Kate Winslet will have another award to add to her trophy case.

The Oscar winner will receive the Tribute Actor Award during the 2020 Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 15.

“Kate’s brilliant and compelling on-screen presence continues to captivate, entertain and inspire audiences and actors alike,” TIFF executive director and co-head Joana Vicente said in statement on Thursday morning. “From her earliest work in ‘Heavenly Creatures,’​ ‘S​ense and Sensibility’​ and ​‘Titanic​,’ to ‘R​evolutionary Road​,’ ​‘The Reader​,’ ‘Mildred Pierce​’ and ‘Steve Jobs,’​ to name a few, her on-screen presence is as powerful and courageous as the women she chooses to portray. Kate’s most recent performance as Mary in Francis Lee’s ​‘Ammonite’ ​affirms her position as one of the best and most respected actresses of her generation, and we are delighted to honor her extraordinary talents at this year’s festival.”

Winslet will receive the honor during a virtual gala following last year’s inaugural ceremony, which honored Joaquin Phoenix, Meryl Streep, Taika Waititi, Roger Deakins, David Foster, “Atlantics” director Mati Diop and Participant Media.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 45th edition of the festival will be a combination of in-person screenings and virtual events from Sept. 10 through Sept. 19. TIFF is also launching a new digital platform to host digital screenings, discussions and special events.

The lineup includes “Ammonite,” “Another Round,” from Danish auteur Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark); “Concrete Cowboys,” an adaptation of the novel “Ghetto Cowboy” from director Ricky Staub; “Bruised,” the directorial debut film of Oscar-winner Halle Berry; and “True Mothers” by Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase.