Publicists Select ‘Joker,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ for Top Publicity Campaign Awards

Hollywood union publicists have selected Warner Bros.’ “Joker” and Disney’s “The Mandalorian” as winners of the Maxwell Weinberg Awards for top publicity campaigns last year.

The awards were announced Friday afternoon at the Beverly Hilton by the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists.

“Joker” topped the publicity teams behind Netflix’s “The Irishman,” Universal’s “Us,” Sony’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” Paramount’s “Rocketman” and Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame.” The Joaquin Phoenix vehicle was a smash with more than $1 billion in global box office.

The first season of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” topped campaigns for “Catch 22,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Pose,” and “Stranger Things.”

Steven Huvane of Slate PR won the Les Mason award, presented by longtime client Jennifer Aniston, who told the audience, “I apologize on behalf of all of us.”

Aniston ticked off a long list of tabloid stories about her such as “Jen’s knee goes under the knife” and thanked Huvane by saying, “He eats all of the tabloid junk food so I don’t have to.”

Rachel Aberly of 42 West won the inaugural Publicist of the Year award. “I want to thank you for always making me feel welcome,” she said.

Winners listed in bold:

2020 MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

“Avengers: Endgame” – Marvel Studios

“The Irishman” – Netflix

“Joker” – Warner Bros. Pictures

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – Columbia Pictures

“Rocketman” – Paramount Pictures

“Us” – Universal Pictures

2020 MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

CATCH-22 – Casey Spiegel, Paramount Television (streams on Hulu)

FOSSE/VERDON – Nicole Crawford, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)

THE MANDALORIAN: Season 1 – Gregg Brilliant, Unit Publicist, and the Local 600 union publicists of Disney + (streams on Disney +)

POSE: Season 2 – Yong Kim, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)

STRANGER THINGS: Season 3 – Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix) WHEN THEY SEE US – Jackie Bazan, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY

Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist

Stephen Huvane – Slate PR

Maureen O’Malley – Warner Bros.

Peter J. Silbermann – Unit Publicist

David Waldman – Paramount Pictures

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Rachel Aberly – 42 West

Michelle Alt – Paramount Pictures

Kira Feola – Walt Disney Studios

Alex Kang – Walt Disney Studios

Carol McConnaughey – Unit Publicist

PRESS AWARD

Clark Collis – Entertainment Weekly

Tom O’Neil – Gold Derby

Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight

Amanda Salas – Fox 11

Adam Weissler – Extra TV

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere/HFPA (Mexico)

Nelson Aspen – Sunrise (Australia)

Janet Nepales – Manila Bulletin/HFPA (Philippines)

Gill Pringle – FilmInk.com (UK)

Adam Tanswell – Freelance/HFPA (UK)

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURES

Matt Kennedy

Justin Lubin

Daniel McFadden

Hopper Stone

Niko Tavernise

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR TELEVISION

Beth Dubber

Justin Lubin

Nicole Rivelli

JoJo Whilden

Nicole Wilder