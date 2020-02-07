×

Publicists Select ‘Joker,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ for Top Publicity Campaign Awards

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joker Movie Oscar Race
CREDIT: Courtesy of Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Hollywood union publicists have selected Warner Bros.’ “Joker” and  Disney’s “The Mandalorian” as winners of the Maxwell Weinberg Awards for top publicity campaigns last year.

The awards were announced Friday afternoon at the Beverly Hilton by the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists.

Joker” topped the publicity teams behind Netflix’s “The Irishman,” Universal’s “Us,” Sony’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” Paramount’s “Rocketman” and Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame.” The Joaquin Phoenix vehicle was a smash with more than $1 billion in global box office.

The first season of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” topped campaigns for “Catch 22,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Pose,” and “Stranger Things.”

Steven Huvane of Slate PR won the Les Mason award, presented by longtime client Jennifer Aniston, who told the audience,  “I apologize on behalf of all of us.”

Aniston ticked off a long list of tabloid stories about her such as “Jen’s knee goes under the knife” and thanked Huvane by saying,  “He eats all of the tabloid junk food so I don’t have to.”

Popular on Variety

Rachel Aberly of 42 West won the inaugural Publicist of the Year award. “I want to thank you for always making me feel welcome,” she said.

Winners listed in bold:

2020 MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

“Avengers: Endgame” – Marvel Studios

“The Irishman” – Netflix

“Joker” – Warner Bros. Pictures

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – Columbia Pictures

“Rocketman” – Paramount Pictures

“Us” – Universal Pictures

2020 MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

CATCH-22 – Casey Spiegel, Paramount Television (streams on Hulu)
FOSSE/VERDON – Nicole Crawford, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)
THE MANDALORIAN: Season 1 – Gregg Brilliant, Unit Publicist, and the Local 600 union publicists of Disney + (streams on Disney +)
POSE: Season 2 – Yong Kim, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)
STRANGER THINGS: Season 3 – Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix) WHEN THEY SEE US – Jackie Bazan, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY

Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist
Stephen Huvane – Slate PR
Maureen O’Malley – Warner Bros.
Peter J. Silbermann – Unit Publicist
David Waldman – Paramount Pictures

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Rachel Aberly – 42 West
Michelle Alt – Paramount Pictures
Kira Feola – Walt Disney Studios
Alex Kang – Walt Disney Studios
Carol McConnaughey – Unit Publicist

PRESS AWARD

Clark Collis – Entertainment Weekly
Tom O’Neil – Gold Derby
Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight
Amanda Salas – Fox 11
Adam Weissler – Extra TV

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere/HFPA (Mexico)
Nelson Aspen – Sunrise (Australia)
Janet Nepales – Manila Bulletin/HFPA (Philippines)
Gill Pringle – FilmInk.com (UK)
Adam Tanswell – Freelance/HFPA (UK)

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURES

Matt Kennedy
Justin Lubin
Daniel McFadden
Hopper Stone
Niko Tavernise

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR TELEVISION

Beth Dubber
Justin Lubin
Nicole Rivelli
JoJo Whilden
Nicole Wilder

More Film

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Writers Guild Members Strongly Endorse Demand for Studios to Ban Non-Franchised Agents

    Members of the Writers Guild have strongly backed a negotiating proposal that requires studios to bar non-franchised talent agents from representing WGA members. The results were included in a message sent Friday by WGA West president David A. Goodman and WGA East president Beau Willimon. They said that 3,028 (91%) members voted yes on the [...]

  • Joker Movie Oscar Race

    Publicists Select 'Joker,' 'The Mandalorian' for Top Publicity Campaign Awards

    Hollywood union publicists have selected Warner Bros.’ “Joker” and  Disney’s “The Mandalorian” as winners of the Maxwell Weinberg Awards for top publicity campaigns last year. The awards were announced Friday afternoon at the Beverly Hilton by the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists. “Joker” topped the publicity teams behind Netflix’s “The Irishman,” Universal’s [...]

  • Birds of Prey

    'Birds of Prey' Flailing With $34 Million Box Office Opening

    Margot Robbie’s “Birds of Prey” is set to open well below forecasts, with about $34 million at 4,236 North American sites, early estimates showed on Friday. Estimates for “Birds of Prey,” a spinoff of 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” had been in the $45 million to $55 million range, with Warner Bros. projecting an opening closer to [...]

  • Russian Film Promotion Body Roskino to

    Evgenia Markova to Lead Russian Film Promotion Body Roskino

    Evgenia Markova has been appointed general director of Roskino, the Russian film promotion organization. She replaces Catherine Mtsitouridze, who left after nine years in the role. Markova was previously industry liaison director of Expocontent, a company that advises Russian government agencies, and leading film producers and distributors on international promotion. Markova’s selection was approved by [...]

  • A Thousand Cuts Review

    'A Thousand Cuts': Film Review

    It almost feels like a cheat, or an unfair advantage, to have such unfettered access to a documentary subject like Maria Ressa. Not to downplay the impressive craftsmanship that makes director Ramona S. Diaz’s pacy, engrossing, galvanizing film “A Thousand Cuts” feel more like a political thriller than an off-the-cuff investigation into embattled journalism in [...]

  • Hair Love

    '2020 Oscar-Nominated Short Films: Animation': Film Review

    No 2020 Oscar category can boast a higher level of quality — or diversity, for that matter — than the animated shorts, and though the five nominees are among the least-seen (especially this year, when ShortsTV’s theatrical program released just nine days before Oscar night), film buffs would do well to track them down all [...]

  • Josephine DeckerVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    Director Josephine Decker Wants to Normalize Ordinary Acts of Motherhood for Hollywood

    Despite being shut out of most major awards shows this season, women filmmakers will not go gentle into that good night. Instead they’re pushing back even harder, carving out a space for themselves in tentpole productions, petitions to the Directors Guild and with #GiveHerABreak, a campaign aimed at the Academy Awards’ lack of representation. On [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad