×

‘Jojo Rabbit’ Carries on Tradition of Sounding an Alarm With Laughs

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jojo Rabbit History of Hitlor in Hollywood
CREDIT: jojo Rabbit: Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

At the Jan. 3 AFI Awards, Mel Brooks interrupted his speech about the American Film Institute’s women directors program to praise Taika Waititi for Searchlight’s “Jojo Rabbit.” However, he joked, the filmmaker “did not ask my permission to use Hitler!”

It got a big laugh (as Brooks usually does) for the reference to his 1968 movie “The Producers” and the 2001 musical. Brooks may be synonymous with comedic Nazis, but he hardly invented the concept.

On Aug. 14, 1940, Variety hailed the Hitler-Mussolini satire “The Great Dictator” as “probably the motion picture industry’s greatest one-man show,” because Charlie Chaplin, wrote, directed, starred and totally financed the $2.2 million film himself. The reviewer wrote, “The preaching is strong, notably in the six-minute speech at the finish, but also in the comedy.”

Two years later, Ernst Lubitsch directed (from Edwin Justus Meyer’s script) “To Be or Not to Be,” a 1942 film about Hitler’s 1939 invasion of Poland. It was shockingly timely, and shockingly hilarious. (Brooks and Anne Bancroft starred in a 1983 remake.)

Aside from “The Producers,” the 1960s saw other comedies on the topic, such as Arte Johnson’s squinting, cigarette-smoking Nazi on “Laugh-In,” and CBS’s half-hour “Hogan’s Heroes.”

Popular on Variety

Variety described that sitcom as “a preposterous farce on the grim POW situation of World War II, made safe by the passage of a couple of decades.” The passage of time was crucial with most of these projects because at the start, nobody laughed at Nazis.

Even though self-righteous reformers like to portray showbiz people as La La Land elitists, people in the entertainment industry need to know what their audiences like or reject, so are very in touch with what’s going on. The awareness of Nazism is a perfect example.

On Nov. 12, 1930, before most of the world had heard of the man, Variety reported that Adolf Hitler had opened the National Socialistic People’s Theatre, with a program of seven Aryan-glorifying plays. By April 29, 1931,Variety said Hitler might enter film production. It made sense: He could reach a bigger audience with movies. Popular culture and the arts were key to furthering the Nazi agenda.

A year later, Variety reported that the Nazis had forced closure of the play “Waterloo Bridge” by disrupting a performance and threatening the management. The Robert Sherwood play centered on the romance between a soldier and prostitute, thus was considered an affront to Nazi standards. Variety said, “It’s only one of many headaches to show business in Germany recently by the National Socialist party, whose influence is growing daily.”

Within a year, the Nazis had banned jazz and any form of music created by Jews. While the persecution started with Jewish people, Variety reported that the Nazi party had begun targeting Catholics and theater guilds: they soon also targeted political dissidents, homosexuals, Romani people (identified then as gypsies) and creatives, among others. (Waititi’s movie doesn’t mention this aspect of the Nazis; while 6 million Jews were killed, another 5 million others who were deemed expendable were also eliminated.)

On June 19, 1934, a Variety banner story was headlined “Hitlerized Show Biz,” reporting that high-profile artists like Fritz Lang and Max Reinhardt were leaving the country and the “industry is a shell of its former self.”

“Jojo” won the audience favorite award at Toronto, and was given an ACE Eddie Award for its comedy editing. The film has been nominated for six Oscars, including best picture. With “Jojo,” writer-director Waititi is carrying on the tradition of Chaplin, Lubitsch and Brooks. And carrying on the showbiz tradition of warning people.

More Film

  • Jojo Rabbit History of Hitlor in

    'Jojo Rabbit' Carries on Tradition of Sounding an Alarm With Laughs

    At the Jan. 3 AFI Awards, Mel Brooks interrupted his speech about the American Film Institute’s women directors program to praise Taika Waititi for Searchlight’s “Jojo Rabbit.” However, he joked, the filmmaker “did not ask my permission to use Hitler!” It got a big laugh (as Brooks usually does) for the reference to his 1968 [...]

  • Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins and

    A24 Closing In on Miranda July's Sundance Player 'Kajillionaire' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Indie powerhouse A24 is closing in on worldwide distribution rights to Miranda July’s long-awaited third feature film “Kajillionaire,” insiders close to the deal told Variety, fighting off numerous other interested parties in a competitive situation. The Oscar-winning distributor is outrunning bidders including Bleecker Street, Focus Features, and Neon, source said. The deal that’s expected to [...]

  • Kevin Hart, Jason Statham Heading for

    Jason Statham and Kevin Hart Heading for 'The Man From Toronto' Comedy

    Jason Statham and Kevin Hart are in talks to star in action comedy “The Man From Toronto,” which Sony Pictures will release on Nov. 20. Patrick Hughes, who directed “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” and “The Expendables 3,” will direct”The Man From Toronto” from a script by Robbie Fox, from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal. [...]

  • High Fidelity

    What’s Coming to Hulu in February 2020

    Next month, Hulu will ring in Valentine’s Day with some counterprogramming. The streaming service will debut its original series “High Fidelity,” a gender-swapped reimagining of Nick Hornby’s novel of the same name. Previously, the book was adapted into a 2000 movie from Stephen Frears starring John Cusack. Zoë Kravitz stars as Rob Brooks, a music-obsessive [...]

  • Wes Anderson

    Wes Anderson's 'French Dispatch' Sets Summer Release

    Wes Anderson’s star-studded comedic drama “The French Dispatch” will debut in theaters on July 24, Searchlight Pictures announced Wednesday. “The French Dispatch” is set in Paris during the 1950s and follows a group of journalists at an American newspaper bureau. The ensemble cast includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, [...]

  • Hillary Clinton Hulu Documentary

    Hillary Clinton Documentary Sells to Sky for U.K. Audiences (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Hillary,” a four-hour docuseries about the life and career of Hillary Clinton, has sold to Sky for U.K. distribution rights, Variety has learned. Clinton sat down for 35 hours of interviews with director Nanette Burstein (“On the Ropes”). The project premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to strong reviews, for offering an honest portrait [...]

  • Rhythm Section Movie

    Will Blake Lively's 'Rhythm Section' Fumble at the Box Office on Super Bowl Weekend?

    Ticket sales could grind to a halt over Super Bowl weekend, a notoriously quiet time of year at the box office. Two new movies are opening — Paramount’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” and Orion Pictures’ fantasy adventure “Gretel & Hansel” — though each is expected to make less than $10 million. Since the Super [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad