Jennifer Lopez Blasts Super Bowl 'Too Sexy' Critics: 'It Was a Celebration of Women and Latino Culture'

Stuart Oldham

On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez defended her recent Super Bowl halftime with Shakira, which was criticized by some as being “too sexy.”

“I think that’s honestly silliness,” she told Variety at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Lopez and Shakira’s halftime performance on Sunday, which scored rave reviews otherwise, featured pole-dancing, a children’s choir and both Latina singers embracing their Colombian and Puerto Rican heritages through song and spirited dance.

“Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do,” Lopez said. “We (put on) a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved. And that small faction of people who want to be negative about it, I can’t even let in.”

Lopez called the night “amazing” and said “so many beautiful things” came out of their performance for global audiences.

“The message of standing up for yourself, being a women – that’s what I want to pass on to little girls – everything about you – be proud of it,” she said. “I’m very proud of the performance that night.”

Lopez was attending the Spirits Awards on Saturday where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the box office smash “Hustlers.”

