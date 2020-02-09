All the Backstage Banter From the Indie Spirit Awards (UPDATING)

The 35th Independent Spirit Awards are underway on the Santa Monica beach this Saturday, and the spirit of the show’s independence from the Academy Awards — and the Hollywood studio system at large — was on ready and, at times, anxious display in the press room backstage.

The first winner of the ceremony, Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”) for best supporting male, was asked repeatedly to comment on his costar Robert Pattinson’s impending debut as the Caped Crusader in 2021’s “The Batman.” At first, he tried to laugh off the question.

“How will he do as Batman?” Dafoe said with a playful growl. “How the hell am I supposed to know that?!” He went on to praise the craft behind the production that transformed him into a grizzled, ancient-seeming lighthouse keeper, until he was asked again about Pattinson’s turn as Batman.

“Let’s talk about ‘The Lighthouse,’ OK?” Dafoe said, with an air of exasperation. “Sorry, but there’s plenty of time to talk about that. We’re here at the Independent Film Awards, and it’s nice to talk about the movie that I’m here for, and a film that I’m happy for people to see.” Dafoe then left the press room as the assembled journalists applauded him.

Bong Joon Ho, winner for best international film for “Parasite,” said he believed his film’s themes of class struggle were universal — quite literally. “I think if there were people living on Mars and there were a movie theater there, this film would still resonate with the people there,” he said through a translator. “That’s how serious our current issues are.”

Mostly though, Bong seemed relieved to be near the end of his American awards season odyssey. “After tomorrow, I can finally go home,” he said with a weary smile. “That’s what makes me happiest.”

Best first feature winner Olivia Wilde singled out Annapurna Pictures for taking the chance on allowing “Booksmart” to be her debut as a director. “We need to see more producers to say I dare you to go for it, I encourage you, and I empower you,” she said. “This year’s been so amazing for female directors, and I’m so proud to be in this movement. There are so many of us. There are so many women who are ready to tell their stories.”

Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, the directors for best documentary winner “American Factory,” praised the support that president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama gave their film when they choose it to be the inaugural release for their production company Higher Ground. Reichert mentioned income inequality in her acceptance speech, and she was asked backstage whether she supported socialism.

“I go back a long ways as a socialist, well before Bernie Sanders,” said Reichert, who said she identified as a “democratic socialist feminist.” “We should go in that direction. We should share the wealth. We should tax rich people more than we are.”

But Reichert also praised one of the subjects of her film, the Chinese billionaire Cao Dewang — who opens a Chinese glass factory in an old Ohio car plant and then clashes with union organizers — for never cutting off the filmmakers’ access while shooting. Reichert said that Chairman Cao would have attended the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, but was prevented from traveling due to the ongoing travel restrictions from China due to the coronavirus.

The John Cassavettes award — given to a film made for under $500,000 — went to “Give Me Liberty,” and director Kirill Mikhanovsky and producer Alice Austen talked about the pressures they faced while trying to finance their film.

“We refused when we were pressured to cast an actress who pretended to have a disability,” said Austen. One of the film’s stars, best supporting female nominee Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, has ALS and was cast as a social with the same disease. “There were people who were really nervous about having people with disabilities just play people … having nothing to do with their disability.”

