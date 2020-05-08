Golden Globes Sets New Foreign Language Film Eligibility Rules

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has made additional temporary changes for the 93rd Golden Globes. The organization behind the annual award show announced Friday adjustments to the foreign language motion picture category.

In the past, movies had to be released in their country of origin during the 15-month period — from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 of the following year — prior to the awards. But in the wake of the coronavirus and the closure of movie theaters, the HFPA has suspended the criteria for the 2021 show. The HFPA has already implemented similar rule changes for all other categories.

The temporary new rule states: “Foreign-language motion pictures that had a bona fide theatrical release planned to begin in their country of origin during the period from March 15 until a date to be determined by HFPA when cinemas in that country have generally reopened, may instead be released in any country in any format (e.g. a motion picture format such as in theatres or on pay-per-view or a television format such as subscription streaming service, subscription cable channel, broadcast television, etc.) and will still be eligible for the Golden Globe foreign-language motion picture awards.”

Additionally, films in consideration do not need to be screened for HFPA members in a theater or screening room. Instead, distributors of foreign-language films must contact the HFPA to arrange a screening date on the official HFPA calendar and provide all HFPA members with a screening link or a DVD copy of the motion picture to allow members to view it at home.

The screening change will be in effect from March 15 until a new date determined by the HFPA, likely when theaters in the Los Angeles area have largely reopened.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 93rd Golden Globes. A date for the awards ceremony has not been announced yet.